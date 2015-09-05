Toshiba Announces Three Convertible Laptops At IFA

Toshiba pulled the cover off a trio of convertible notebooks at the IFA event in Berlin on Thursday - two of which feature a 360° hinge with the third being a tablet offering an attachable keyboard.

The Japanese company looks to have done a really good job with these updated notebooks; the designs and build quality of all three make for an impressive bunch of hardware.

Satellite Radius 12

Starting the trio with a 12.5-inch convertible notebook, Toshiba brought a wide-gamut UHD 3840 x 2160 resolution display with a pixel density comparable to a smartphone at 353 ppi to the Satellite Radius 12.

As one of the sharpest displays to ever ship on a notebook, the IPS panel supports 100% of the Adobe RGB color space which will be well-liked by content cretors needing a wider color gamut. Certified by Technicolor for color fidelity and accuracy and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass NBT, the display will be able to be tuned to users' liking via Chroma Tune software included by Toshiba which allows the user to select the color space they are wishing to target for the content they are viewing.

Powering the 2.9-pound, 0.6-inch-thick Satellite Radius 12 is the latest Intel Skylake processors; although exact processor models are not specified yet, it will be the Intel U series which will work real well.

An infrared camera makes Windows Hello authentication possible while a dedicated Cortana button for quick access to Windows' personal assistant make the laptop built for Windows 10.

A USB-C port is included, but will not be used to charge the laptop and simply for data transfer instead.

Satellite Radius 14

The larger of the two new Toshiba laptops featuring a 360° hinge, the Satellite Radius 14, packs a 14-inch display with a respectable 1920 x 1080 resolution.

Full specifications are unknown for this notebook at the moment, although it will be Intel's Skylake Core or AMD's Quad-Core models.

Hard disk or solid state drives will be available with the battery of the largest of these three new laptops being said to last up to 10 hours.

Satellite Click 10

This 10-inch tablet offers a click-on attachable keyboard that, similar to that of Apple's 12-inch MacBook, has the keys span the width of the keyboard itself, creating an unusually but pleasantly large keyboard for a tablet.

Enclosing Intel's Cherry Trail Atom processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC (up to 128GB via a microSD slot), the device will work well as a tablet. Note that installing Windows Store apps onto a microSD card does not work on Windows 10.

A convenient, dedicated Cortana button is also featured here. Making the experience with Windows' digital personal assistant even easier, dual-array microphones are also included, allowing Cortana to understand you well even in noisy environments.

Battery life is said to last over 14 hours if the keyboard is attached since it encloses a battery itself.

All three of these new devices will be available in Q4 of 2015.

Stay tuned to @VAVEL_Tech on Twitter for continued IFA 2015 coverage.

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.