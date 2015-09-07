Nvidia Releases GTX 950, Hints New Mobile GPU

Nvidia unveiled their GTX 950 and announced a laptop with a new GPU in it. Here's what there is to know about these two GPUs from Nvidia.

GTX 950

Specs

First off, the GTX 950 has 768 cuda cores, 256 less than its big brother the GTX 960. Its base clock is 1024 MHz with a boost clock of 1188. The 950 comes standard with 2GB of GDDR5 RAM with a 6.6GB memory clock. This card sips power, needing just one 6-pin PCI-E connector. The 950 also supports up to 2-way SLI.

What is this card meant for?

Nvidia did their research for this card and realized that most gamers are not interested in their top-tier video cards.

Although 1440p and 4K resolutions are getting exponentially more popular, most people do not have the money to play games at that high pixel density. The company realized, using stats found on Steam's website, that most gamers play at 1080p so when designing the GTX 950 they sought out to make a card to do exactly that.

GTX 990m Specs

Earlier at IFA, Asus announced their new ROG GX700 that had an unannounced GPU. This GPU had 2048 cuda cores, the name number of cores found in the desktop 980 card. German site Computerbase.com found this data in the image above while using the laptop at IFA.

If all goes to plan, the GTX 990m should be able to push games at up to 4K resolutions which is what it seems Nvidia is attempting to do on a laptop.

Lesley Warren is a writer for the VAVEL USA Technology section. Follow him on Twitter at @Lesley_Dublyu.