2015-2016 TV Lineup Part 2

Coming up now, we have two shows that have gone on longer than anybody would have thought possible. The CW's "Supernatural" and Comedy Central's "South Park". Lastly we have a show that also outkicked its coverage (rim shot) in FXX's "The League"

Supernatural: Renewed

It's hard to believe a show that was designed to only go five seasons is now on it's eleventh season. Sam and Dean Winchester have gone up against demons, ghosts, angels, paegan gods, and even the actual devil. This season, they will be up against something so evil that God tried to keep it locked away forever. It's called "The Darkness". Yes, that sounds cheesy. So much so that even Crowley says it's a terrible name during the trailer.

Speaking of the trailer, it looks like this is gearing up to be one of their bloodiest and cringe worthy seasons to date. Castiel looks feral, Crowley's mother Rowena has a book of spells that could possibly be used to take over humanity, and Sam apparently prays to God. Will we actually see God? Is He dead or has he just quit His job. Or maybe God doesn't exist to begin with. Either way, this is going to be a great season.

Season: 11

Premier: Wednesday October 7th

South Park: Renewed

Everyone's favorite foul mouthed fourth garders are back and after all the shenanegans that have gone on in the world, Trey Parker and Matt Stone will have tons of things to make fun of. Last season they took shots at Matthew Mcconaughey, freemium games (Simpson's Tapped out in particular), the abuse of Black Americans by the police, and still found a way to work in the Wacky Races with Dick Dasterdly and Muttley. This season will almost certainly have episodes about Deflate Gate (the writers don't like The New England Patriots), The Black Lives Matters movement, and, of course, Donald Trump (Who Cartment must absolutely love).

Season: 19

Premier: Wednesday September 16th

The League: Final Season

After seven season of fantasy football shenanigans, this will be the last chance for Ruxin, Pete, Kevin, Jenny, Andre, and Taco chance the Shiva trophy and yell "Shivakamini Somakandarkram!!!". This could easily be the best adult sitcom to come out in the last decade. The cast are hilarious, the writing has been superb, and every episode leaves you with at least one phrase that you'll be quoting the next day to your friends who watch the show.

While the show revolves around the group's fantasy football league, it really only accounts for about 10% of the show. So while you may not be a fan of the NFL or football in general, you can still thoroughly enjoy the show. If you have never seen the show, thankfully, every past season is available to watch on Netflix. And if you are a big time binger, the show is aroun dtwenty-five minutes long so you could possibly finish the show in a week. They are all ruthless, cunning a-holes who will do almost anything to win. Except Ruxin who will do anything to win.

Season: 7



Premier: Wednesday Septmeber 9th (This may have been a wee bit late)