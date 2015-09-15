Cyanogen OS & Cortana: A Match Made In Smartphone Heaven?

As of mid-July 2015, anyone with an Android-powered smartphone could download, install and use Microsoft's Cortana. Now, a company is integrating the software into their OS as standard. That company is called Cyanogen.

Although we're not sure of how useful the voice assisant actually is, Cyanogen hints that controlling third-party apps will be easier than on it's Google or Apple counterparts.

Where has Cyanogen been?

Likely unknown to the average person, Cyanogenmod, which is different from its refined counterpart Cyanogen OS, has been included on a few other phones since the split of Cyanogen and OnePlus. Lesser-known companies like Wileyfox, Zuk, Yu and Smartfren have the original OS once found on the OnePlus One.

Above are the previously mentioned phones, all having mid-range specs, and all shipped with - you guessed it - Cyanogen OS.

Although this is a very odd combination of Microsoft and Android's softwares, the CEO of Cyanogen is more than confident that will help the OS's popularity in the world of smartphones. So far, we are unsure of how that will actually pan out, considering his ridiculous and very ambitious claims of producing "big devices that are going to be iPhone and Galaxy slayers."

Most will sit back and watch as Cyanogen strives to be the best in the monopolized market that is smartphones.

