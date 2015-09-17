Neil Patrick Harris Debuts In New NBC Show 'Best Time Ever'

NBC officially added another star to their list of phenomenal TV hosts with the debut of 'Best Time Ever' Tuesday night, led by host entertainer Neil Patrick Harris, the former star of How I Met Your Mother and Doogie Howser, M.D..

The opening show featured guest announcer Reese Witherspoon, who introduced Harris at the opening of the show and competed in a skyscraper climbing with the show's host for the first ever episode of the segment "Neil Vs.".

Another hit premiere segment, "Best Days of Your Lives", had Harris reveal to a couple in the audience that he himself had been present at the key moments of their lives from the past year. It included their wedding - and the whole spiel was caught on camera.

Meanwhile, "Singalong Live" had its ups and downs. While Gloria Gaynor rocked the stage with a performance of her hit single "I Will Survive", three different home audiences were filmed and had to fill in a missing lyric karaoke-style. There were noticeable delays of video, but at least Harris snuck in a humorous line about one of the at-home contestants being 'wasted'.

The show also played a pre-taped prank on the cast of NBC's 'The Voice'. Harris went undercover, clouding his appearance in makeup and sporting a thick Austrian accent belonging to 'Jurgen Vollmer'. As part of the prank, he interview the four judges of the show, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Pharrell Williams, as well as host Carson Daly (who appeared on the live show), evidently annoying and confusing them at the same time.

It didn't end there. Harris went on to perform a purposely-horrendous blind audition of "And I Am Telling You" before revealing his identity to the judges.

Harris and the rest of the crew made sure to end the inaugural episode on a high note, performing the "End of the Show Show", featuring cocktail mixing to music, pogo stick stunts, and more pogo stick stunts.

Best Time Ever will air Tuesday nights on NBC at 10 pm EST, each episode with a new guest announcer and a whole new slate of segments and special appearances.