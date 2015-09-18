The Hispanic Journalism meets in the EIJ 2015 in Orlando

Each year, hundreds of hispanic journalists from across the world are invited to get together with other professionals and discuss about the future of the journalism in the field and attend workshops and conference. This year's conference was held in Orlando, Florida from September 18th-20th. VAVEL thanks for the opportunity to participate in this event, to network and learn among the best in the field.
Excellence in Journalism 2015 conferences, are produced by the Radio Television Digital News Association, the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and run in 3 days in September 18-20, in Orlando, Florida.
It features cutting-edge industry training sessions to build your knowledge and advance your career, with more being added every week on the conference website.
The Topics in the EIJC 2015 Conference
Celebrating Excellence in Journalism: Q&A with Lesley Stahl and Pierre Thomas
- Sharing Secrets: Investigative Teams Tell All
- Branding Yourself in a Changing Journalism Landscape
- Virtual Reality Tools for Journalism (And Your Newsroom)
- NPR Sound Salon
- How to Cover Money in Any Story
- Money Matters: Award-Winning Personal Finance Journalism
- Applying for a Journalism Fellowship
- Emmett & Erling: Lessons From a Viral News Video
- Future of Journalistic Work: Implications for Journalists
- Visual Verification: Tools and Techniques for Vetting User-Generated Content
- Can You Deliver? Coaching On-Air Performance
- Breaking the Information Roadblock
- Sports Beat Reporting: Develop Unique Ideas and Tell Great Multi-Platform Stories
- Storyboarding Down the Mountain
- Affordable Care Act at 5: What's New, What's Next?
- Nervous As Hell: Mock (or Maybe Real) Job Interviews For New Grads
- Headlines That Work
- Taking the Leap from News Nerd to Entrepreneur
- Stories that Matter: Selecting and Designing Stories to Maximize Value and Relevance
- Geek Out! Latest Gadgets, Apps & Technology
- Making a Media Match: J-Schools and News Outlets
- Freelance Foul-Ups: 10 Tips for Pissing Off A Hiring Editor (And 10 Ways to Get Assignments)
- Future Synergies: Working with High School Programs
- Mobile Journalism and the Future of News (Bilingual Session)
- Be Safe and Savvy: Covering Protests, Unrest and Demonstrations in the U.S.
- Covering the Growing Latino Market
- Unleash Your Inner Broadcaster
- Why You're Doing Audio Levels Wrong and Why it Really Does Matter
- Who Delivers the Message is as Important as the Message
- Follow the Money
- 15 Jaw-Droppingly Cool Online Tools You Will LOVE and USE
- Crisis Reporting: gaining access to subject matter experts, and the questions to ask when you get it
- New Economic Data You Can Use in 2015 and Beyond
- To Comment or Not to Comment
- TV News Survival Skills
- Producing Producers
- ID Laws: Why Isn't Voting Easy and Convenient in the 21st Century?
- Errores y abusos gramaticales en las salas de redacción: cómo identificarlos y corregirlos (presented in Spanish)
- Common Grammatical Errors in the Newsroom: Learn How to Identify and Correct Them
- DACA, DAPA y reforma migratoria: ¿Qué podemos esperar? (Presented in Spanish) (presented in Spanish)
- DACA, DAPA and Immigration Reform: What Can We Expect?
- Off-Color: Navigating Race and Ethnicity as a Latino Journalist
- News Truck in Your Hand
- The Most Latino Election Ever