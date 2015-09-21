Comic Book Wednesday: Deadpool "Dead Presidents"

We all know Deadpool is known for all of his absurd quotes and things that he does, but a lot of his story arcs tend to not be as goofy as he is. But there is one story in particular that rates over nine thousand on Vageta's scouter. That story is "Dead Presidents".

First off, the story starts off with a giant reptilian like monster stomping its way through New York and all of a sudden, it grabs it's stomach in pain. Then out pops Deadpool cutting his way out. This leaves a giant bloody and gut filled mess. Thor pops out and immediately tells Deadpool to never speak of this. Well, you'll see in the picture below. This story starts out goofy and continues to get goofier.

A sorcerer by the name of Michael was frustrated and fed up with the direction America is going and decides to do something about it. Instead of maybe putting a group together to make a change he decided to resurrect George Washington to help lead this country once again. The problem is George comes back evil and demands that Michael resurrects all of the dead presidents back from the dead as well. Later, The Daily Bugle uses an image of Captain America decapitating former undead U.S. President Truman as their front page article. S.H.I.E.L.D. then realizes that this isn't an image that the American public should see. So they can't get any of the Avengers to take down this threat, so who can they call who is skilled, deadly, and completely immoral to take down the resurrected former presidents of the United States? Agent Emily Preston suggested none other than the Merc with a Mouth Deadpool who agrees to take the job.

At first Deadpool figures that this should be one of the easiest jobs he's ever taken. How hard could it be to kill a bunch of dead guys who wore suits and didn't fight? Well, pretty dang hard. Some of the presidents were former war vets and legitimate bad @$$es and they now also have enhanced strength and mystical powers. This is going to be a bit more difficult than Deadpool originally thought. Thankfully he has Dr. Strange and the ghost of Benjamin Franklin to help him finish the job.

Writing: 9

If you're going to write a good Deadpool book you have to have someone who can write jokes. So who gets brought on? None other than kick @$$ comedian Brian Posehn who joins Gerry Duggan to write maybe the best run of Deadpool to date. This is the first arc in their 45-issue run and they started it off perfectly. Most people only know Deadpool as the jokester not knowing that he is much more than that. What Duggan and Posehn do is give the readers the laughs and the violence and then hit you with the serious and dangerous Deadpool that people forget exists. What makes the writing a nine is the quality of the jokes and the references that are made when specific presidents are brought into play. Also, when new characters are introduced they can be hit or miss. But Agent Preston, Michael, and Ben Franklin (who is hilarious) are great new characters who add a lot to the story to Deadpool the character.

"My name is Wade Wilson. You killed my friend. Prepare to die"-Deadpool

Art: 6

While this writer thoroughly enjoyed the art, some people might not enjoy it. It's very cartoony and that sometimes turns people off. But the more they read the story, the more the art will make sense. Tony Moore does a great job bringing the scenes to life during fights, especially the scene in the zoo.

In Conclusion:

If you enjoy to laugh, love Deadpool, or wanting a good start to the character without going too far back, "Dead Presidents" is a good place to start.



