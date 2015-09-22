"The Voice" Season Nine: Blind Auditions Episode One Recap

NBC’s “The Voice” kicked off once again for its ninth season. Adam Levine and Blake Shelton return for their ninth season as coaches. Pharrell returns for his third season as a coach, and Gwen Stefani returns after a season hiatus, replacing Christina Aguilera as the lone female coach for the season.

This season kicked off with the four judges singing a medley of each other’s songs including Neon Lights, Sugar, Don’t Speak, and Get Lucky. After that, the Blind Auditions were underway. Let’s take a look at how each contestant did throughout the night.

Mark Hood

The 24-year-old from Chicago gave an arousing performance of Use Me by Bill Withers, which saw all four judges turned their chairs. Adam and Pharrell turned their chairs first, but Blake and and Gwen soon followed. The judges commented on his great energy and amazing jazz notes. Hood would join Team Pharrell to open up the proceedings

Kota Wade

The 20-year-old Los Angeles native went for a classic soul song when singing Bring It On Home To Me by Sam Cooke. Three judges, Gwen, Pharrell, and Blake, all turned around at about the same time. Blake said that she reminded him of Cyndi Lauper while Wade said Gwen was a fashion inspiration for her. Adam helped Gwen get her gal as she chose her over the other two judges.

Keith Semple

Semple is another Chicago native but was originally from Northern Ireland. He was a part of the band 7th Heaven as the lead singer and previously tried out for "American Idol" before. The 33-year-old sang I’ll Be There For You by Bon Jovi. Both Adam and Gwen would turn their chairs and were impressed with his powerful range, how melodic and dynamic he was, and rock voice. Adam would get his first man onto his team when Semple chose him.

Alyssa Sheridan

Sheridan, a 20-year-old San Diego native, put nursing school on hold in order for her to be on the Blind Auditions. She would dedicate the song she was singing, I Will Remember You by Sarah McLachlan, to her stepfather who died from a bomb detonation in the Middle East.

Unfortunately for her, not a single chair turned but the feedback she received will be used as a learning tool for her. Gwen said that the song choice may have done her in because it was a difficult song to sing, and Blake followed that up by saying her sweet, innocent voice made her struggle with the longer notes throughout the song. Pharrell hopes she brings some technical skill if she chooses to audition next time so she can get four chair turns

Siahna Im

The 15-year-old Auburn, Washington native was one of two 15 year-olds who auditioned on the night, and boy, did she have a performance to remember. She said she got her start in singing after watching a Ray Charles video in third grade, and that made her want to start singing soul.

Im sang Fever by Little Willie John and earned three chair turns, Gwen, Blake, and Pharrell, but it was Gwen who turned immediately. The judges praised that she was fresh, new, and something special. At the tender age of 15, this young lady has an immense amount of soul in her voice. Pharrell was first to two members on his team after Im chose him.

Jordan Smith

When Smith was up, no one knew who he was at first because he was a Mystery Audition. The only thing the viewers knew was the song choice, which was Chandelier by Sia. All four chairs turned as they were wowed by his voice.

Gwen described it as the “wackiest, turn around, Blind Audition” after seeing the 24-year-old Kentucky native. The judges immediately discussed how his voice did not match his look, but in a positive manner. They also talked about his amazingly high range of vocals for a male. This was the second time in the night that all four chairs turned around, but this time, it was Adam who was picked as he was second to two members on his team.

Dr. Paul

The oldest contestant of the night was Dr. Paul. The 66-year-old from North Carolina sang Mama Tried by Merle Haggard. Although he did not get a chair turn, he was still very upbeat as he was able to “live his dream”.

Nadjah Nicole

The 23-year-old from Delaware sang Tightrope by Janelle Monae. Adam would turn his chair first followed by Blake. Blake would get his first team member of the night after Nicole chose him to be on the team.

Braiden Sunshine

The other 15-year-old to audition was Braiden Sunshine from Hartford, Connecticut. He sang The Mountains Win Again by the Blues Traveler. Pharrell and Gwen turned for Braiden. He ended up choosing to on Team Gwen after her speech on her being able to fight for her sons persuaded him over as he was leaning towards going to Pharrell.

Michael Woolery

The son of Chuck Woolery was the second to last contestant on the night. The 25-year-old LA native, didn’t get a single chair to turn with his rendition of Say by John Mayer.

Barrett Baber

The final contestant of the night was a 35-year-old Arkansas native. Baber was a survivor of a serious plane crash in Little Rock, returning from a concert in Germany with his college choir. 11 people died in that incident. Baber sang Angel Eyes by the Jeff Healey Band. Baber earned the third four-chair turn of the night and completed the night by choosing Team Blake to give every judge two members on their team to end the night.

Team recaps

Team Adam: Keith Semple and Jordan Smith

Team Gwen: Kota Wade and Braiden Sunshine

Team Pharrell: Mark Hood and Siahna Im

Team Blake: Nadjah Nicole and Barrett Baber

The second episode of the Blind Auditions of season nine will air at 8 PM on Tuesday night on NBC.