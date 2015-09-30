Comic Book Wednesday: Ultimate Spider-Man "Who is Miles Morales"

In comic books, there are no coincidences. Every string of events connects and has purpose. Miles Morales' rise was absolutely no different. What started as a day where Miles and his parents were just attending a lottery to see if Miles would get into a really good school spiraled into him becoming the new Spider-Man. At the very last ball, the number 42 was called and just like that, Miles was picked to get into the school his parents wanted him in. Miles watched as some parents and kids were distraught about not being picked and Miles questioned why he got in and other kids didn't. His parents assured him that it was a good thing, but Miles still didn't see it that way.

Later, Miles went to go see his Uncle Aaron and while he was talking to his uncle, Miles was bitten by a spider with the number 42 on it. A spider that snuck into his Uncle's bag while he was stealing things from an abandoned Oscorp building. Miles past out for a while and Mile's Uncle Aaron called Miles' father Jefferson. Jefferson was not happy that his son was hanging with his brother after he told him not to. While the two argued, Miles ran out the door. Jefferson ran out after him and couldn't find him. The spider bite already gave Miles a few gifts. Among them was the abilty to camouflage his body. Which is why his father didn't see him.



After confessing to his best friend Ganke that he was bitten by a spider and got powers, Ganke tried to get Miles to become a superhero. But because Miles' dad hates people with powers, Miles continued to hide his powers and never use them. A short time later, Peter Parker (This universe's Spider-Man) died and Miles felt horrible that they he gave up on his powers because he might have been able to save him. After that, Ganke gave Miles his old Spider-Man costume from Halloween and told Miles to put it on and went out and tried to be a hero. Apparently, it was a bit too soon after Peter's death to go and be Spider-Man. Word got around to Jessica Drew (Peter's clone and S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Spider-Woman) and she had a few choice words and fists for what Miles was doing. While Miles Meant well, she felt what he was doing was wrong. So after a VERY brief tussle Jessica knocked him out and took him Triskelion to meet Nick Fury.

Writer: 9



Brian Micahel Bendis took a very turn in the Spider-Man mythology and not only changed Spider-Man's race dramatically, but the way he was raised and the type of person he is all together. It's a bit different to create a character when it's a one shot or an alternate reality that won't be used often or only once. Bendis wanted this to be a new, different, and cool character and he did just that. The origin story for Miles was something that rarely happens. It wasn't boring. There was no dull, long, and drawn out tale. He got his powers quick and Bendis did a great job giving all of the new characters personalities really quick without forcing it. You knew what every person was to Miles and how they were going to affect his life as the series went on.

Art: 9



Sara Pichelli got his hair right. Miles has a Caesar and she drew it perfectly. It's rare that someone can draw that correctly. It's usually bald or even all around. Not Sara Pichelli. She drew it perfectly. Beyong the hair, she got all of Miles' movements down. An extremely you kid who isn't a genius and just came into his powers wouldn't be able to do the stuff Peter Parker could do. He was still awkward with movements and it showed with his calamity.

In Conclusion:



Pick this series up. And when you're done, buy the next one. This series doesn't have a bad story. 'nuff said.