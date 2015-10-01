South Park: "The City Part Of Town" Review

So guess what? South Park was being made of on a late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon and everybody in South Park is bummed out by it. Well, they are actually being called the "S**t heads of America". But when you're formerly gay, then a straight woman, then a lesbian, then a straight teacher criticizes immigration and then attempts to run for president, what would you expect America's golden child Jimmy Fallon to say? So who does the the mayor go to when they need an image change? Why two week P.C. Randy Marsh of course.

Let's take the time to thank the writers of South Park for giving us what we want. More Randy Marsh. And no, that is not sarcasm. Three episodes in and he has already been a decently focal point of the season already with his new found views on the world. Anyway, what does Randy Marsh say the town needs? A Whole Foods. But where would they put a Whole Foods? They're just a small mountain town? Why a new urban development that will turn the crappiest part of town (Kenny's neighborhood) and turn it into a vibrant part of town. It's called a "Sodosopa".

Thankfully the people in charge of the new...renovations (it was flat out called gentrification. Thumbs up) gave the people in the neighborhood a chance to speak their mind. Buuuut the only family that lives there is Kenny's family. So they are obviously s**t out of luck because his house sucks. So Kenny's area was turned into that extremely expensivehipster part of town that everyone hates and it was built right around Kenny's house. Also affected by this was Mr. Kim's Shi...City Wok. Apparently now that this artsy fartsy place is in town no one wants to eat there anymore. So Mr. Kim does what anyone would do. He uses child labor and a chant that goes "Ret's go chird rabor (Let's go child labor)". Wait, what? But this is South Park, so it will get weirder. A representative of Whole Foods was sent into South Park to see if South Park was worthy enough to hold a Whole Foods.

The douch...Whole Foods rep shows up and is impressed with what he sees from South Park thusfar and requires a place to stay for the night. While will stay at a Motel 6 tonight, he shall be shown future plans for Sodosopa to turn into houses and condo's called "The Villa's at Kenny's". But Kenny has a great idea. He is going to take the crappy part of town and do exactly what Randy and the rest of the town are doing and make it better. Actually, he's just promoting the old part of South Park and now calling it "CtPaTwon".

A lot of people aren't going to find this episode as funny as others. Where as a lot of us have seen a part of our city taken over by yuppies who just want to put up expensive stores that no one in the area can afford to bring in new people. This wasn't an episode for the masses. This was an epsiode that seemed to speak volumes to the writers. It seems like hey feel like many of us feel and showed you what our world is slowly turning into.

Push out the residents to put in a Whole Foods, Gap, or place that only sells small portions of food that barely fit into the palm of your hand but charge you forty-five dollars a plate. Meanwhile your favorite taco place that you have been going to since you are in high school closes conveniently after a Subway sandwich shop opens across the street!!!!! Sorry, this episode hit home. Anyway, funny episode.



Rating: 6

Average episode