Android 6.0 Marshmallow Release Date & CM13 Announcement

Android 6.0, or Android Marshmallow, has been in development for quite some time now. While it won't be as game-changing as the Lollipop update, it will definitely bring some very intriguing new features.

Google, just shy of a week ago from now, unveiled their new Nexus devices running, you guessed it, Android Marshmallow. Also in recent news is from Cyanogen who are, yet again, building their custom ROM overtop of Google's OS.

Android 6.0 Features

As previously mentioned, the changes will be mostly unnoticable bug-fixes with a few new UI implimentations, along with some new animations and a new charging/data transfer port.

Some of these features include prolonged battery life through software changes, fingerprint finally becoming built into the OS rather than making manufacturers add it on their own, and better permissions, which essentially lets you be more nit-picky about which apps are allowed what permissions.

UI changes include a new app-drawer that you slide vertically rather than horizontally, and easier volume adjustment with options for speaker volume, ringer volume, and alarm volume. You now also have the ability to go into full silent mode rather than just vibrate.

Will you get the update?

If your device is from 2014 or newer and runs Android, then you should expect to see this update in the near future. Most devices, with the exception of the Nexus 7 (from 2013), won't be recieving this update. However, if you want to double check, you can take a look at this list of what phones will be getting the update and when.

Most of the devices on this list either say that there will be an update before the end of the year or that they're "working hard to deliver Marshmallow to you as quickly as they can" (or something along those lines).

Cyanogenmod 13

As for Cyanogenmod 13 (CM13), it will have all of these features and the classic CM features you've come to know and love like skins to customize your phone to your liking, as well as off-screen gestures to do things like switch songs, turn on the display, and/or turn on the flasglight.

USB Type-C

As you may have already guessed, the new proprietary connector for all Android powered devices will now be USB Type-C. We've seen it recently on the OnePlus Two, and on Google's new Nexus devices and now it's finally making it's grand entrance into the smartphone world.

This hardware update will allow for, of course, faster charging, data transfer and is reversible, finally. It is, however, bitter sweet because if your like me and you already have a mountain of cables to carry arund for your various devices, this simply adds to the pile, even if it is a welcome addition.

An actual release date is not yet known, but seeing as Google just announced Android 6.0 at the end of September, we should be expecting CM13 to launch around mid-October such as the 15th or so.

Lesley Warren is a writer for the Technology section of VAVEL USA.