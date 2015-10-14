Supernatural: "Out Of The Darkness, Into The Fire" Review

The show begins with Sam not being able to find Dean who was right next to him when the darkness erupted from the earth. But when the we see Dean, he's actually in the darkness talking to a woman who appears to be the personification of the Darkness. Sam finds Dean far away from ground zero in a separate field. The two get back to the car and venture into the city to see what may have happened.

Back in the city, Sam and Dean come across a cop who has shot a few civilians and fellow officers who have lost their minds and have become very agressive murderous. They all have one thing in common. Black vein like marks on their necks (now we know what the main protagonists will be identified). The darkness in them is turning them into zombie-like creatures. Sam and Dean take her to the closet hospital but the darkness plague has already gotten to the patients and staff at the jospital leaving everyone dead or infected. All except for a new born baby. Unfortunately, the dad was infected after some of the infected's blood got into his mouth. And to top off everything else, more infected people are making there way to the hospital.



Ok, here's the complete and honest truth. Seventy-five percent of this episode was just plain bad. While this wasn't a bad episode per se, but as a season premier, it wasn't that good. Season premiers are supposed to set the tone for the season and all that this writer saw was the same thing as always. Dean or Sam keeping secrets from each other and one of them is sort of working for or aligned with the protagonist and when the other brother finds out, they get mad and noe there are trust issues. This is very alarming.



Here is some good news. The story involving Castiel may be quick, but it's going to be good. During the episode Castiel was captured by what appears to be rogue angles who are out for revenge. But what do you expect? Angels are d***s. Also, we here Lucifer and Micahel's names for the first time in a while and it's because they are worried about what the Darkness will do. While the minions of Hell are worried, Crowley is looking at this as an opportunity. And we still haven't seen Rowena yet who has a tablet and a book of spells that could make her one of the most powerful enitites on the planet.

"Supernatural" is now on it's eleventh season and it may be time for the show to wrap it up. While the show will still be good because there are hundreds of supernatural beings and lores that can be used or twisted around to make a bunch of new, exciting, and fun episodes. Then there is already the beings that have already been used like angels, demons, ghosts, pegan gods, etc. But after seeing this episode, it might be time to call it quits.



Rating: 4



If this was a regular episode it could have been rated higher. But considering this was a season opener, it has to be put on a higher standard.

