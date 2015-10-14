"The Boys" Coming To TV?

As predicted by everyone from professional writers to bloggers knew that the success of the Netflix "Daredevil" series would open the door for a lot of comic book series to become television show. While "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." may have come first, it didn't open doors like Daredevil did. The show was violent, gritty, and very dark. Now we have a market for shows that push the needle way past the mark. Now enter Garth Ennis and his award winning comic book "The Boys".

The news of this comic book series possibly coming to television has made this writer happier than most would be for this comic. Being a fan of the"The Boys" and their writer Garth Ennis for years, it was like a dream come true hearing that such a great comic book could become a television show. "The Boys" wouldn't be like your DC's "Arrow", Marvel's "Daredevil" and it's also a bit more intense than "The Walking Dead". What we have with "The Boys" is what would really happen if superheroes were real.

The show revolves around a Scottish guy by the name of Huey. During a trip to a fair with his girlfriend, the two admitted their love for each other and were possibly the happiest they have ever been in their lives. Just as they are swinging each other around smiling, a superhero smashed right into Huey's girlfriend and slammed her body into a wall leaving her arms in Huey's hands and her bloody body smashed on a wall. The...hero defeated the villain and left the scene without so much as an apology. Later, the government confronted Huey and made him sign some papers saying that he wouldn't talk about the incident and Huey signed them while still in a catatonic state. We all know that if superpowers existed, this is really how the world's government would handle the situation and this is what "The Boys gives you. An honest and sometimes brutal look at superheroes.

Seriously, superhumans are still people and like people have the capacity to be a-holes. Not just villains, but heroes as well. The Boys are a team of augmented humans and super people who police the supers of the world. The team consists of Mother's Milk (less said about his name the better for now), The Female (think X23 without a leash), The Frenchman (Brutal guy), Huey, and their leader Butcher. Together they keep all of the supers in check and do so by blackmail, bribery, tricks, and a lot of the time by beating the crap out of them and telling them to cut the crap.

"The Boys" would have to end up on a channel that could allow them to be as brutal and gratuitous as the comics. It is the only way the show can work. Butcher has to be able to grab a guy by his crotch and fling him across the room all while calling him names that can't be used on a PG website. FXX or Adult Swim might be a good idea if the show is going to be a cartoon, otherwise, a premium cable channel or Netflix are the only places this show can land and be as good as it could be. And in a world where Walter White, Vic Mackey, and Tony Soprano are praised, Butcher could be the king of them all. A guy who is more devious, ruthless, and less forgiving than them all and will do whatever it takes to make sure a super never hurts anyone again. And god help them if they do. And for the fans, Seth Rogen helping shop the show around is a good thing. He enjoys good and cruel humor.