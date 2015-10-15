League of Legends Worlds: Origen Advances To Semifinals With 3-1 Series Win Over Flash Wolves

At 19 minutes is when the game started really turning quickly into Origen's favor. Origen got a 4 kills to 2 in a fight down in bot lane. They took down bot turret and was a huge swing in the game it gave them a 2,000 gold advantage at 20 minutes.

A fight in mid-lane really showed how ahead Origen was. Niels' Jinx was so strong and their ability to protect the jinx with Lulu, Morgana, and even Anivia really worked in their favor.

After a baron buff secured, it looked as if Origen had this game in the bag. There wasn't much Flash Wolves could do to counter Origen's team composition. they had a Jinx and Anivia who are late-game monsters. Origen shoved down bot lane, taking down Karsa on the way. They take down their second inhib and all that was left would be grabbing top lane then eventually waiting for minions to push with them. That is what they do. Origen take down Flash Wolves with an Ace to take the series 3-1!

One of the main highlights this series was Soaz' pentakill in game 1.

"i think we're all really nervous but I'm super happy," said Origen's xPeke.

"We don't stand up and shout and scream or anything but I'm really happy myself," said Origen's Niels."We practiced some Jinx but we decided to use shields to push down mid. We knew it was a priority pick for them."

Origen now has the tough task to take on the winner of AHQ and SKT. Though it'll likely be SKT, barring a miracle of a win from AHQ, Origen has their hands full. They were gifted with a favorable matchup in round 1 but in round 2 they aren't so lucky that they have to play the best team in the world in SKT.