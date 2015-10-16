Francis Owusu's Incredible Catch Highlights Stanford Cardinal Upset Over UCLA Bruins
Francis Owusu made one of the most incredible catches of all time tonight. If you missed it, fear not!

Christian McCaffrey also had some fun. He ran for a school-record 243 yards and four touchdowns, while also putting up 369 all-purpose yards. McCaffrey was a beast in this game as he carried the ball over and over running all over a decent UCLA defense. His night was a bit overshadowed by Owusu's catch, though. We haven't seen a catch like that in a long time, if ever.The catch is worth the watch a few times.

Stanford has now shown dominance over UCLA for years now. David Shaw is now 27-3 at home, and Stanford is now 8-0 against UCLA since 2009. Stanford looked dominant, but can they keep this up? They look great against top teams, then struggle against bottom-tier teams. Can they do this week in and week out? Time will tell for that but they have the tools to do so. They have an intelligent coach, a veteran quarterback, a solid running game, and a decent defense.

UCLA struggled tonight. Anytime a defense gives up 7 touchdowns, it's bad news. Quarterback Josh Rosen looked average, and they never showed the firepower to catch up. Rosen threw a pick-6 to start the game and it looked like it could be one of those rough games. They got behind early, 35-17 at halftime, and never really looked like they could stop Stanford for even 1 drive to actually start a comeback.

UCLA now has to play an explosive offense in Cal next Thursday. It will be a real test for this UCLA defense because Cal brings one of the top offenses in the conference. Stanford plays a struggling Washington and we'll get to see how they react to playing a bottom-tier team and if they still play solid.

UCLA Passing

Josh Rosen 22/42 325 7.7 3 TD's 2 INT's

UCLA Rushing

Paul Perkins 14 104 7.4 1
Bolu Olorunfunmi 6 66 11.0
Soso Jamabo 4 18 4.5
Nate Starks 3 10 3.3
Josh Rosen 4 -17 -4.2

UCLA Receiving

Darren Andrews 4 100 25.0
Jordan Payton 6 94 15.7
Thomas Duarte 5 74 14.8
Devin Fuller 4 44 11.0
Paul Perkins 2 16 8.0
Nate Iese 1 -3 -3.0

Stanford Passing

Kevin Hogan 8/15 131 8.7 3 TD's 1 INT

Stanford Rushing

Christian McCaffrey 25 243 9.7 4
Barry Sanders 10 39 3.9
Keller Chryst 2 10 5.0
Bryce Love 6 10 1.7
Remound Wright 3 6 2.0
Kevin Hogan 1 3 3.0
Team 1 -1 -1.0

Stanford Receiving

Austin Hooper 3 42 14.0
Francis Owusu 1 41 41.0
Greg Taboada 1 28 28.0
Devon Cajuste 2 16 8.0
Christian McCaffrey 1 4 4.0

