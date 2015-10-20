WWE 2K16 Preview

We're just a week away from what is being built as the "largest roster ever" in a WWE game. With that being said, let's preview the upcoming video game.

As you just saw the trailer, there's some of the biggest names of all time, including Triple H, Randy Orton, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin; however, not only are there the normal characters, but what you didn't see is that the game includes some firsts such as Haku, Mikey Whipwreck and Brian Pillman.

Other than a more diverse roster, as of late 2K has announced a lot of things that are different from WWE 2K15, such as Manager Mode, so that it's much simpler to use a manager and perform such tasks, and, for the first time in a WWE video game (that 2K has made) you're able to pull the referee out of the ring during a pinfall, among other features that have been added. Another new first is the appearance of the first three man announce booth in the franchise (featuring JBL, Michael Cole and Jerry "The King" Lawler).

One of the things that excited fans the most was the fact that the 2K Showcase is "The Book of Austin", from Stunning Steve and the Hollywood Blondes in WCW, to the Austin 3:16 promo, to WrestleMania 19 in his retirement match (which explains why Mikey Whipwreck makes his first appearance in WWE Video Games).

Even between the additions to My Career Mode (such as Hall of Fame inductions), the Curbstomp into an RKO, and Tyler Breeze's phone displaying his titon tron; fans are still wildly upset. Why? Perhaps the absence of Sasha Banks, Bayley, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch-the Four Horsewomen, and the other divas, or lack thereof. There aren't many divas, even with this game having more divas than any other game, there is no Lita, Victoria or Trish Stratus, which is a major con of the game.

Overall looking to be an outstanding game with great gameplay, WWE 2K16 looks to be a must buy when it comes out in seven days; as there's a lot to look forward to.

