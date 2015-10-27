Supergirl Season Premier Review

After a lot of waiting and a ton of speculation on whether or not Supergirl was worthy or interesting enough to get her own television show, the show finally comes out and we get to judge for ourselves. Right off the back they get right into the origin of Supergirl and Superman and didn't spend a lot of time explaining it. Good work right off the back. For some of you who don't know, Kara Zor-El (Supergirl) was supposed to watch over her younger cousin Kal-El (Superman). Unfortunately she got caught in a stasis of sorts and 24 years later, she ends up back on Earth and her little cousin is now Superman and obviously doesn't need her help. SO instead of becoming a hero she decides to just be normal and fit in. After a plane her sister is loses engine control, Kara has no choice but to use her powers and save the plane. Thus, Supergirl is born.

Melissa Benoist is a great Supergirl. She might actually be just as good in her role as Kara as Stephen Amell is as Arrow and Grant Gustin is as Flash. Kara is supposed to be fun, lovable, quirky, and you get that right from the beginning. Sometimes the small town girl in the big city gimmick can get very old and stale very quick, but Benoist plays it in such a way that there is a balance between too much and too little lost country girl. Mehcad Brooks plays James "only Superman gets to call me Jimmy" Olsen. An older, mature, and very handsome James Olsen. Olsen will more than likely either become her love interest or just a major supporter who will more than likely become her biggest supporter. The biggest surprise was seeing Calista Flockhart back on television and playing...well, a b****. Not just a b****, but a rich, bossy b****. Flockhart adds some edge to the show that most of the characters who aren't attached to Supergirl directly will not have.



But again, is the show any good?



After one episode, can anyone tell whether or not a show is worth watching? What if people gave up on Walter White, Tony Soprano, or Al Bundy after the pilot was aired? We would be without some of the most iconic names in TV history. This isn't to say that she is destined to become a classic character or a bomb. What should be noted that after only one episode it should given a chance. So was the show good? Yes it is. It is fun, cute, and funny.

Some people might call it too teenagey or teeny bopper, but those people are not paying attention to the what really happened here. Supergirl is everything Superman is not. She isn't bland, she is excited to use her powers, and isn't as clumsy as Superman might have been his first shot at being a hero. Kara is not Superman, Arrow, The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., or anyone else. Because of that, this could grow to be a very solid show with a lot of potential to grow and get good. Maybe not groundbreaking, but a very solid show.

Rating: 6.5