South Park "Naughty Ninjas" Review
Hmmm...They look like ninjas. Ninjas are totally g...image source "southpark.cc.com"

There's a code red at South Park Elementary. The S.W.A.T. Team is there and they are ready to go in. They send Officer Barbrady to secure the area. S.W.A.T. enters the gym and see P.C. Principal with his arms folded. Apparently he called the cops because one of the girls were talking during one of his P.C. speeches. Barbrady walks in and shoots a Latino kid and get fired. Once the lone cop in the town and he has now been fired. And THAT is only the A story.

Since the police won't come down and help them (because they can't just arrest people and beat up minorities anymore) Token and Kenny decide to be ninjas to scare off homeless people in his area (the once proud Villa at SoDa SoPa). AND IT WORKS!!!Problem is they all look like members of Isis. And to think, they've had this Whole Foods for a month and terrorists have come into town and all the scared homeless people have moved right in front of it. But the kids just think they're ninjas.