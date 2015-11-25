Captain America Trailer Breakdown
Captain America vs Iron Man. image source "cdn.wegotthiscovered.com"

The "Captain America: Civil War trailer was released and ,as predicted, it looks amazing. There have been speculation on whether or not the movie would be about the Superhero Registration Act (SRA) or some sort of civil war between the Avengers. That question was answered. The movie seems to be based around the SRA and all the chaos and destruction Bucky Barnes caused while he was under the cobtrol of Hydra. Now, Bucky Barnes is back to normal and Steve Rogers (Captain America) is ready to help his friend redeem himself. Unfortunately, the U.S. Government still feels he needs to pay for his crimes brainwashed or not.