VAVEL USA Is Giving Away FIFA Interactive World Cup Tickets: Enter For Your Chance To Win!

The best of the best have emerged worldwide, and now the 2016 FIFA Interactive World Cup Grand Final is set to take place this March in New York City.

What's more? VAVEL USA wants to see you there for all the EA Sports FIFA 16 action.

Thanks to the organizers of the tournament, we're holding a free giveaway for tickets to the competition. This includes entry to the event in New York City, where attendees will get to see the world's top soccer gamers compete for a healthy cash prize of $20,000 as well as a trip for themselves and a guest of their choosing to the Ballon d'Or ceremony, where they'll get premium access to pose for photos with soccer's brightest and play casual exhibition matches against famous faces.

Last year's final was in Munich, but in 2016, North America and the United States gets all the action, and you don't want to miss it.

To qualify for our giveaway, simply fill out the form linked here with your name and contact info, and we'll inform the winner as soon as he or she is drawn. Entry closes at 12:00 AM EST on Tuesday, March 15, so get your name in there before it's too late.

2015 champ was Abdulaziz Alshehri. Take a look at his victory in the final a year ago.

If you don't know how the Interactive World Cup works, it's as simple as your plain old soccer tournament format. Players are able to choose from any international teams on the FIFA 16 platform to compete, some taking the best overall, others specializing in tactically-specific squads.

The action is nearly upon us, so don't waste this chance to get your free access to the competition. Enter here for the chance to win tickets to the 2016 FIFA Interactive World Cup in NYC.