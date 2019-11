We've learned a few things at MSI. SK Telecom is still the best teams in the world, and Counter Logic Gaming has risen to the challenge, and closed the gap with the NA region and other regions not named China. But, where do they go from here? What does this say for CLG's future and the future of NA? Find out more below.

The Mid or Feed Podcast will be a reoccurring one especially throughout the summer split as we dive into different topics regarding League of Legends.