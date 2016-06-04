NA LCS Week 1: Immortals takes down Cloud 9
LoL Esports

With the new best of 3 series style of play in the NA LCS summer split, Immortals feature a tough challenge. Immortals, who finished 17-1 in the regular season in the spring split, had issues playing in a best of series. Immortals showed resilience today in the 3-game series, they take down Cloud 9 in their first match of the summer split. Cloud 9 did feature their new but old jungler Meteos, making his debut again in the LCS. 

Game 1

Cloud 9 used an early vision advantage to snag an infernal dragon as well as mid turret. One of the main reasons this came about was Huni and Reignover pushed top lane, and instantly when that was seen, the dragon went down plus the mid turret. This gave C9 a brief early-game gold lead.

Immortals then made an incredible play. Wildturtle hit an Ashe ultimate onto Sneaky, then a double teleport from Huni and Pobelter came in and cleaned up Sneaky, while also diving the bot turret, taking down 4 total members from Cloud 9. Immortals went up 2 thousand gold off this sequence. 

C9 Jenson got huge on Azir after a quadra kill from a teamfight that was near baron. In a matchup that was a combined for 36 kills, Immortals eventually took the game in a very bloody and ugly match. 