EU LCS Week 2: Fnatic 2-0 sweep Unicorns of Love
LoL Esports

Fnatic started off the LCS week with a solid bang as after week one they were in the standings at a 1-0-1 record. They continued that solid play into week 2 against Unicorns of Love, defeating them twice.

Game one featured a cazy pick and ban out of both teams. Fnatic rolled out a Gragas top combined with the Khaz'ix in the jungle, and Unicorns of Love put in a Yasuo in the mid lane. Fnatic played a clean game, using their strengths as a pick team and that was led by Gamsu's Gragas in the top lane. Gamsu finished 2-1-11, Rekkles finished 4-2-11 on Sivir, and Febiven had an impressive 5-1-6 finish on Vlad. 