EU LCS Playoffs: H2K take down Fnatic in quarterfinals
LoL Esports

H2K did it, they overthrew the champions. Just one year after a dominant Fnatic went 18-0 in the LCS, and although they lost management pieces, and roster changes, it's the worst year they've had since being in the LCS.

"I didn't know their pick and ban level would decrease so much," said Jankos.

H2K jumped out to a 2-0 series lead, as H2K performed incredibly well against Fnatic. In fact, H2K played so well, it's hard to even start where the issues were for Fnatic. 

Going into game 3, with the playoffs on the line for Fnatic, Fnatic went with a more standard composition. They grabbed a couple counterpicks, like Casseopiea against Vladimir, Lucian against Sivir, and Nidalee against Hecarim. One of the main keys for H2K is to get through the laning phase, and teamfight heavily with their Shen/Hec combo. 