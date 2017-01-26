Pioneer actress Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
Mary Tyler Moore turned the world on with herbeautiful smile.

Yesterday, the Associated Press announced that beloved icon Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at the age of 80 surrounded by her family and her loving husband of 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine, at a hospital in Connecticut. 

Mary was a groundbreaking actress, producer and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. She will long be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.

Mary was America's favorite girl-next-door for seven seasons as Mary Richards on the beloved “Mary Tyler Moore Show” and Best Actress nominee in 1981 for her role in “Ordinary People”.

During the 60s, Moore broke onto the scene when she played housewife Laura Petrie, the spunky housewife of Dick Van Dyke on "The Dick Van Dyke Show." She played the role from 1961-1966 and it earned her huge notoriety and a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award two years in a row.