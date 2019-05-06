VAVEL, new partner of the Global Sports Innovation Center by Microsoft

The Global Sports Center Innovation and VAVEL.com have announced the entry of the content platform to become a member of the international ecosystem developed by Microsoft.

The goal is to work together to valorize the high density of content generated on the platform and that it brings back value to its creators, as well as the development of innovative technology-dependent solutions related to new business models, advertising, big data, and software.

About GSIC

The Microsoft-powered Global Sports Innovation Center (GSIC) is a private, public and academic project to promote innovation in the sports industry worldwide as a driving factor for job creation and growth. Created in 2015 with the support of the Community of Madrid, the hub has strategic partners such as WiZink Center, Cigna, LG, Open Camp, Pivot Sport, Real Madrid, and Universidad Camilo José Cela.

VAVEL Media joins the list of GSIC partners powered by Microsoft

At GSIC, partners from private companies, universities, and public institutions join forces to solve challenges and propel new business opportunities, developing and promoting collaborative technological solutions for the Sports, Health, Fitness, and Sports Events industries. One of the main objectives of the center is the development of innovation projects with high potential to attract venture capital entities to get additional funding.

"It is a giant step for VAVEL to achieve this alliance. It's a media outlet that lives day to day tirelessly to bring out the best in its writers for its readers, and this drives everyone to continue collaborating with greater motivation," says Jonathan Martinez, VAVEL Colombia's Editor in Chief.

With this agreement, VAVEL will become part of an extensive list of partners of Microsoft's Global Sports Innovation Center such as: Avanade, Barrabés Next, Bravent, Codicevi-Graphometry, Cubenube, Easy Code Software, Esteban Consulting, Exovite, Face On, Fivan [email protected] Kalmaljit Europa, Mobile Solutions, Placeholder, Plainconcepts, The Capitals, The International Humans Company, Viobond, Viuing and the collaboration of Adidas, IDC and Keiretsuforum.

Located next to the WiZink Center, in the heart of Madrid, the Global Sports Innovation Center is a pioneer in Europe. With a global character and scope, this hub has become a strategic reference to respond to the challenges of the sports industry, generate knowledge and add value to the sector.

About VAVEL

VAVEL is an online sports content platform available in seven languages consisting of hundreds of online newsrooms, with a presence in 15 countries and more than 1,000 volunteer collaborators. The platform's editorial brings together stories and reporting focused on high-quality, social inclusion, pluralism and objectivity. Today's society considers and supports these aforementioned valued as essential to sustaining the sports press industry.

From the first article to the present day, more than 786,000 original stories have been reported. VAVEL created an online radio station and curated the first digital sports magazine in 2008, which had more than one million readings in Issuu. The platform became the 5th most visited sports newspaper in Spain with barely any resources. Also, VAVEL has produced TV shows in Mexico. In September 2018, the platform released its innovative search engine, powered with in-house developed technology. VAVEL is currently the 10,000 most visited website in the world according to Amazon-owned Alexa statistical ranking.

VAVEL's journalistic work has been recognized by the world's leading sports authorities and associations: in FIFA competitions, where we are an accredited media, the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, the Olympic Games, UEFA competitions such as the Champions League or the Europa League; LaLiga, Second Division, Second B, Premier League, MX League, Saudi Professional League, MLS, NFL, NHL, FIBA, NBA, ATP and WTA, World Motorcycling Championship and Formula 1 GP, to the Indonesian Football League, where the editor of VAVEL in the country, Gatot, is part of the staff of the Football Federation of the Asian country, among other non-sports topics.

The platform was chosen by Spain's Chamber of Commerce to become part of its immersion program called Spain Tech Center in Silicon Valley as one of the best start-ups in Spain with the greatest potential to settle in the North American market. It also participated as a media partner of the Golden Foot Award, where CEO Javier Robles was part of the jury selection. In addition, VAVEL works as a strategic partner with sports live-scoring and analytics provider SofaScore.

"In VAVEL Italy we are proud of the endorsement. It will serve to increase our visibility. We are delighted to collaborate with a giant like Microsoft, this is proof that great results can be achieved," said journalist Antonio Abate, director of the Italian edition.

This alliance responds to VAVEL.com's desire to progress in its model, constrain its weaknesses, enhance its strengths, and achieve the roadmap goals that will add journalism value to the Sports Media Outlets industry.