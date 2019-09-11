Sichuan FC and VAVEL Images sign partnership agreement

VAVEL Media and Sichuan Longfor FC, China League One football team, announced today a strategic partnership to market and sell Sichuan Longfor FC photography on VAVEL Images platform.

The agreement reached between VAVEL and Sichuan Longfor FC, based in Dujiangyan City, Chengdu, Sichuan province, aims to strengthen the club’s global influence.

“Sichuan FC as a local professional football club in China, in a province with more than 85 million population, is always aiming for the future,” said Rui Zhang, Assistant General Manager, Sichuan Longfor FC. “We focus on keeping an open mind on new ways of commercial expansion and innovative ways of branding. To work with VAVEL gives us the possibility not any to provide sources for foreign football fans and media to know better about China football, but also to generate the revenue.”

“For VAVEL, this agreement is of great importance because it signifies the first Asia-based partner that will allow deepening in the generation of new revenue channels for teams, leagues and sports federations on the continent,” said VAVEL Media CEO Javier Robles.

In this way, VAVEL Media takes a further step towards innovation in the sports media industry both in Asian and in continental markets.