NASCAR heads west to face Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Chris Trotman/Getty Images North America)

The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series is heading out west for their annual west-coast swing. Their first stop is the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where Brad Keselowski will look to win his second-straight race at the track. Keselowski also won the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400 at Atlanta, stretching his streak of consecutive seasons with a win to seven.

HARVICK LOOKS TO SEAL THE DEAL

One driver who will attempt to win his first race of the season is Kevin Harvick, who has led the most laps in both of the first two races, but both times has come up short of winning. Despite having no wins, Harvick is still leading the points standings, thanks to the new stage format. He has won three stages, which carry bonus points, which puts him at the top of the standings.

Another driver who has come up short in the first two races is Kyle Larson, who has led laps late in both races, but ultimately was passed in both instances. The 24-year-old has an average finish of 4.75 in his last four races, with runner-up finishes at Homestead last year, and Atlanta last week.

One thing that both race winners this season have in common is their manufacturers, as both Harvick and Kurt Busch both have driven Fords to victory lane. They also have four of the top-five drivers in the standings, with only Chase Elliott not driving a Ford. Look for them to continue their hot start to the season.

REPEAT WINNERS

There are five drivers who have multiple MENCS drivers who have multiple wins at the track. They are Jimmie Johnson (4), Matt Kenseth (3), Keselowski, Jeff Burton, and Carl Edwards, who all have two wins. Roush-Fenway Racing has the most team wins with seven, followed by Hendrick Motorsports (5), Joe Gibbs Racing, Team Penske, and Stewart-Haas Racing, who each have two wins. Chip Ganassi Racing has just one win at Las Vegas.

STARTING UP FRONT PAYS OFF

Of the 19 Cup races to have been run at Las Vegas, nine of them have been won from a top-10 starting position, with just four races being won from a starting position outside of the top-20. Only one race has been won from the pole.

Robert LabergeGetty Images North America

BUSCH BROTHERS HOMECOMING

This weekend’s race is a homecoming race for two drivers, Kyle Busch and Ku. Busch, both of whom grew up in Las Vegas. Ky. Busch has one career win at his hometown track. While Ku. Busch still has yet to find Victory Lane at his home track.

VEGAS GETS ANOTHER RACE WEEKEND

It was announced this week that Las Vegas would be getting a second race weekend next year, with New Hampshire giving up one of their races to accommodate the change.

RACE INFO

Date - Sunday, March 12

Time - 3:30 p.m. ET

Television - FOX

Radio - PRN, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio

Distance - 400.5 miles

Stage lengths - Stage one will end on Lap 80, while stage two will end on Lap 160. The final stage will end on Lap 267.

Defending race winner - Brad Keselowski