Russell Westbrook Out With Torn Meniscus

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard is out indefinitely after tearing his meniscus in game two against the Rockets on Wednesday. The injury was caused when Rocket guard Patrick Beverley tried to steal the ball while Westbrook dribbled to where his bench was to call a timeout, right before the Thunder called a timeout Beverley lunged at the ball hitting Westbrooks knee.

Here is the play:

The play by Beverley was not dirty or illegal but there was no need for that, he could clearly see that they were going to call a timeout.

A problem with Westbrook being out indefinitely is we have no idea when he will be back or even if he will be back. Westbrook will first have to go through surgery, then it's all up to his body on when or if he will come back. So far in the playoffs Westbrook was averaging 24 points per game, 7 assists per game, 6.5 rebounds per game, 3 steals per game while shooting 41% from the field and 22% from 3. The Thunder will truly miss Westbrook but now is the time for Kevin Durant to shine, it is now completely his team.