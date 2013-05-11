The Knicks ‘ Savior?

What if your favorite NBA team could add a former MVP candidate, who addresses a specific need right in the middle of a very tough Conference semifinal series? It sounds almost too good to be true right? Well the Knicks are about to welcome back PF Amare Stoudemire who has been out since March 7th due to a knee injury, yet many are skeptical his return helps the team significantly. Some actually believe Stoudemire being unavailable was addition by subtraction for Mike Woodson's team.

Stoudemire had brought back respectability to the Knicks after the team had been a running joke in the NBA for close to ten years. While he was essentially an expensive consolation prize ($100 million over 5 years) in the Lebron James’ sweepstakes, Amare had become a legitimate MVP candidate in NY playing with some complimentary pieces, especially current teammate PG Raymond Felton (who has been sensational in these playoffs). All that changed once the Knicks traded for Carmelo Anthony, a volume scorer who made Stoudemire almost an afterthought in the Knicks offense. The Knicks tend to struggle when both are on the court at the same time, especially on the defensive end, where the two are as proficient as “Game of Thrones” Joffrey at a Mister Nice Guy contest. The Knicks have a significantly better record when they aren’t playing together (when they are both available the team is barely over 50% in wins and losses), but to his credit Stoudemire has put this ego aside, and accepted coming off the bench this season in the 29 games he was healthy enough to participate in. By playing considerably less minutes, Stoudemire has averaged 14.2 points- 7 less than his career average.

I am not going to lie, because I met him a few times when the Knicks were playing the Celtics in the playoffs this season, I am almost as biased with Stoudemire as Toni Soprano was with Christopher Moltisanti prior to the “Heidi and Kennedy” episode. The office for my day job is very close to the Ritz Carlton where visiting NBA teams stay when they play the Celtics. Both times he was very friendly, and was more than happy to let me take pictures and ask him a few questions. Of all the very famous NBA players I met he was the most down to earth with Dwight Howard (I can also say Stoudemire looks much impressive than Howard in person), but bias aside I am fairly certain Stoudemire can really help the Knicks. The first time I saw Stoudemire he was coming out of the Ritz Carlton with Shumpert and he was more than happy to have pictures taken and answer questions from fans.

The second time I saw him he was coming back from an individual practice with Rasheed Wallace (who despite retiring still travels with the Knicks and proved me to why he has always been so popular with his teammates). Please notice the huge bags of ice he had on both knees, which should be exhibit A in his lawsuit against former Knick coach Mike D’Antoni who almost ended Amare’s career by playing him so many minutes.

Worst case scenario, Stoudemire brings two things to the Knicks:

1) Size something they sorely need against the Pacers who have a considerable length advantage on New York. Tyson Chandler still looks far from 100%, and while Kenyon Martin has been very valuable, he is the only reliable big man off the Knicks bench

2) Scoring- it appears Stoudemire will play mainly when Anthony rests, which will help the Knicks defensively. While the Knicks mainly run isolation plays with Melo, they should be as repetitive with pick and roll plays with Stoudemire and Felton (something that worked wonders their first season together in NY) as a Katy Perry song.

While I think Stoudemire can give an edge against the Pacers even if he plays just 15 minutes per game, NY will need him to return to his old form to stand a chance against the Heat (assuming bot Knicks and Heat win their current season) in the Eastern Conference finals. Considering how gracious he was when I met him, I am hoping he will be the Knicks savior,