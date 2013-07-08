Lakers, Interrupted

Dwight Howard has made a decision… No that wasn’t a typo. He actually said he would make a decision and did so. This past Friday Howard announced his intentions to sign with the Houston Rockets. The deal cannot be officially signed until July 10th, but getting a verbal commitment from Howard is a start. Even though Howard could technically change his mind between now and then (let’s be honest Howard has the decision making skills of a fruit fly) the fact remains the Lakers have some tough choices ahead.

The Lakers made a huge gamble when they traded for Howard before the start of last season. The deal was as follows:

Team Acquires Lakers Dwight Howard, Chris Duhon, Earl Clark Nuggets Andre Iguodala 76ers Andrew Bynum, Jason Richardson Magic* Arron Afflalo, Al Harrington, Nikola Vucevic, Moe Harkless Josh McRoberts, Christian Eyenga * Magic also receive: Future first-round pick from Philadelphia (with some protection, likely through the Lottery)



* 2014 first-round pick from Denver (the lower of the Nuggets' two first-rounders that year; Denver also has New York's first-round pick from the Carmelo Anthony deal)



* 2017 first-round pick from the Lakers

At the time, everyone crucified Magic GM Rob Hennigan for making a deal where he lost one all-star (Howard), and somehow managed to not pick up one of the other all-stars (Iguodala and Bynum) being shuffled around to make this deal happen. One year removed, Hennigan looks like Nostradamus. Howard spurned the Lakers for the Rockets. Iguodala accepted a lesser deal to sign with the Golden State Warriors (the Nuggets offered him 4years $52million, the Warriors 4years $48 million). Don’t get me started on Andrew “Lego knees” Bynum. Chris Duhon was pretty useless this past season (2.9 ppg, 2.9 asg). Earl Clark was surprisingly good this past season (7.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg). His stats don’t look that impressive, but he played hard while Pau Gasol was out due to injury. The only problem with that is Clark recently signed a 2 year $9 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, so he won’t be around to help the Lakers either. The Magic on the other hand have Nikola Vucevic, who has emerged as a walking double-double (13.3 ppg, 11.9 rpg) and few decent bench players and a few decent draft picks.

I will say this much, the Lakers did pull off a bit of a heist by tricking the 76ers into taking on Bynum (I refuse to believe the Lakers didn’t know the full extent of his knee issues) but overall, the Dwight Howard experiment was a total failure. So now what? As of this moment the Lakers starting lineup consists of Paul Gasol, Steve Nash, Metta Morphing Power Ranger and… and… um… Mickey Rooney maybe? All jokes aside there are some glaring issues on the roster. The fact of the matter is even if Howard decided to stay in LA, this Laker team still wouldn’t be very good. As a matter of full disclosure, I have to tell you that Steve Nash is my favorite player. That said Nash did nothing last year and probably won’t this year either. It seems as though age has finally caught up to him. Part of me thinks not having the vaunted Phoenix training staff at his disposal is the culprit, but at the same time I hope I am wrong and he plays up to the standard he has set over his 17 year career. Metta World Peace is inconsistent at best. See what I did there? Instead of saying he was insane, I went with inconsistent. Either description is fitting. Pau Gasol is probably one of the top five big men in the league, but never gets any respect (being soft baby poo will do that).

That brings us to Kobe Bryant. Bryant tore his Achilles tendon at the end of this past season, but vows to be ready by the start of the upcoming season. Though admirable, I think if Kobe does manage to come back that early he will do more harm than good. Kobe is a warrior, but rushing back at his age will make him more susceptible to further injury (it’s a matter of your healthy leg overcompensating for your injured leg). Bryant’s will and determination are his best qualities, while simultaneously being his worst qualities. Bryant rushing back has more to do with his ego than what best for the team. Bryant is chasing his six ring and in his fervor, doesn’t realize that the Lakers will be better off in the long run if he sits this next year out.

'... and then he said, Dwight Howard was the future of the franchise!!!’ source: www.zimbio.com

Think about it: If the Lakers phone it in for the next season they could potentially be eligible for something they haven’t had since they drafted Kobe- a top fifteen draft pick. If you were going to pick a year to bottom out it would be this one. This is said to be one of the deepest drafts since the 2003 draft that was headlined by the likes of Lebron James and Dwayne Wade. With potential superstars like Andrew Wiggins, and Jabari Parker headlining it’s a hard to make a case to not tank.

So what should the Lakers do? Force Bryant to sit out this season. I realize that will be an extremely hard conversation to have with Bryant, but it needs to be had. Some will say they should amnesty him, but that would be blasphemous. Try to sell him on what it could mean for his legacy and the team’s longevity for him to sit. It will add more time to his already lengthy career and give them the opportunity to find the player who will carry the banner for Laker Nation when Bryant finally retires. Bryant sits. Miss the playoffs, and pray like hell that the ping pong balls bounce in your favor. Another point that cannot be stated enough is after the 2014 season the only player the Lakers have under contract is Steve Nash. There are going to be a few key costless agents available that the Lake Show can pursue: All of Miami’s Big Three have early termination options on their contracts. Sources say Lebron will definitely be opting out of his contract. That said there is no guarantee he will actually LEAVE Miami. Lebron may just want to resign with them for more money. Nevertheless, the Lakers will definitely put a full court press on him to try to get him to become a Laker. Lebron signing with the Lakers may be a long shot, but they may be able to woo the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Amar’e Stoudemire, or Zach Randolph to sign. The Lakers bench is awful (Devin Ebanks, Robert Sacre, Jodie Meeks anyone?) but in 2014 there are going to be a ton of good role players available as well (Nikola Vucevic, Marcin Gortat, Avery Bradley anyone?).

In the end, a team the caliber of the Los Angeles Lakers are judged by winning championships. No matter how bad their fans would like them to, that isn’t happening next year. In the short term, it will most likely be brutal to look. In the long term, if handled correctly, they could set themselves up to contend for multiple titles for many years to come.