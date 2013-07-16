The Underachievers

We all do or have worked with people who do just enough work to get by. They don't come in early or stay late. And the last thing you want to do is ask them for a favor because you're in their debt. The NBA is no different. The guy who doesn't try to overachieve is the guy content on being just good enough to be mentioned on Sports Center and on their top ten plays of the day. The guy we look at and ask "Why aren't you better". Here is my the top five list of those guys



Blake Griffin

Ok, before you say it. Yes, I understand he's still young and this is only his third year in the league. But, he is probably the most underachieving player of the last thirteen years. We all see his upside. Six foot ten inches, decently quick on his feet, explosive, and can jump out of the gym. But what has he done with these skills besides make everyone's top ten dunks of the year? He's twenty point ten rebound guy IF he's not being guarded by a guy who plays him physical. If he gets any contact not involving a dunk, he's not going to show up. And worst of all, he's not a clutch player. He disappears in the playoffs and his numbers drop and he's an offensive liability in the fourth quarter because he can't hit costless throws. Now, he HAS shown flashes. I've seen him slowly develop fifteen foot jumper and his post-game isn't terrible. With his raw athletic skill, he should have more than a couple of games of twenty rebounds and him and Deandre Jordan should

be rejecting shots left and right. I'm a fan of Blake Griffin and I hope he stops being so soft and starts playing a little tougher. If he does, there's no stopping him. If and when that happens, I will be the first to say "Congratulations on showing the world that you can't be stopped".

More of this please, Blake



image source of ballislife.com

Antoine Walker

Six foot Nine inches and could handle the ball better than some starting point guards of any era. He had Larry Bird range. Post moves as good as Hakeem Olajuwon. And to top it all off, he was quick and fast and smooth. So with all of this talent, why isn't he on his way to the Basketball Hall of Fame? Walker's worst enemy was Antoine Walker. Walker had a tendency to be way too soft. He would go to the lane, get hit, and not get the call and then he'd just rely on the three. Not even the mid-range shot. It would cause the fans to boo him and would annoy coaches and owners to no end. He strayed from what brought him to the NBA which was rebounding, inside THEN outside game. So Walker went from a consistent All Star and twenty point ten rebound guy to not being in the league with money issues.

Second leading scorer(Behind Dwayne Wade) on the Miami Heat during the NBA Finals. A team that had Shaquille O'Neal



image source: nationofblue.com

Shawn Kemp

Right out of high school into professional basketball. Shawn Kemp's rookie numbers were less than impressive. But only averaging five points a game didn't get him down. He came back the next year and more than doubled those numbers. And every year for the next seven years his scoring improved. He went from being just a dunker to a guy who could defend, rebound, and shoot the mid range jumper consistently. Then came the 1998-99 NBA lock out and the start of his downward spiral. Kemp put on eighty plus pounds. And no, not muscle. During that season Kemp still managed to put up twenty a game, but he was never the same. No more high flying dunks or quick first steps. Then the off the court problems started. Problems with drugs, alcohol, and a few other shenanigans stopped him from making real comeback. Even when teams like Denver, Dallas, and Chicago would offer him to workout with them to see if he could still play, he'd miss it for one reason or another.

He went from being a leader of a whole new era of power forwards to the “butt” of all jokes, for the NBA fans and analysts.

Everyone moved out of the way when "The Reignman" cometh



image source: losangelesleakers.com



Jalen Rose

Jalen Rose was and is still one of my favorite players to play. A consistent guy on my "NBA Live" created teams. Six foot eight inches and could move and pass like Magic Johnson. Jalen Rose ran into a bad situation in Indiana with Coach Larry Brown who gave him a ton of unwarranted DNPCDs (Did not play coaches decision). The following year, Larry Bird took over and Rose and the Pacers went to 3 consecutive eastern conference finals. Rose even went on to average thirty-two points a game against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. THAT is why I call Jalen Rose an underachiever. He could obviously score (Rose originally wanted to play the point guard, but was better at the quick forward spot). If you can constantly score thirty plus on THAT Bulls defense (especially being guarded by Ron Harper, Michael Jordan, or Scottie Pippen) you can do it on any team. Rose seemed content at being mid-level. Or maybe it took the right coach like he had at Michigan and

or Larry Bird. Also(As Jalen will point out on his podcast), he played little to no defense. It's little things like that that can dramatically change how good a person is and is perceived. And while he may not make the hall of fame as a player, he has a great basketball intellect which has made him a great basketball analyst.

If he asks if I said any of this I'm denying it all. Jalen has a bat



image source: brobible.com

Dwight Howard

And finally, Dwight Howard. This is another high school guy with promise and legend written across his forehead. The strongest center in the league today it's debatable that he's the most athletic center ever, a top ten shot blocker, and a top five rebounder. But he's a child in a man's body. Dwight Howard is Tom Hanks in "Big". All the opportunity at his fingertips, and he hasn't improved his game since his rookie year. This is a guy who had Patrick Ewing on the coaching staff. Ewing is one of the top ten centers to play the game and never utilized it. I'm wrong. One year in the beginning of the season, Howard stepped out and started taking fifteen foot jumper. HOLY IMPROVEMENT, TRUE BELIEVERS!!! Then he stopped. Out of nowhere after five or so games he just...stopped. He went back to his one post move (driving hook from left to right) and catching alley-oops. This is a guy who's playing in a league of people who legitimately can't stop him if he put

real effort into

his game. Why doesn't he? Dwight Howard likes to be the big fish in a small pond. But a small pond isn't big enough for him to shine. So, he left Orlando. He also wants to do the minimum amount of work and get the big cookie at the end of the game. Not gonna happen in Los Angeles with the Lakers. That organization is about winning NBA Championships or the season was a bust. The Orlando Magic's bed was too small. The Los Angeles Laker's bed was too big. But I think Houston Rocket's will fit just right for Dwight Howard. Big enough market with a decent franchise history and he'll be the center of attention. Pun intendeLet's see if Howard's career will *puts on sun glasses* rocket



image source: ksat.com

I know I might have sound a little harsh talking about Dwight and Griffin that's only because they have so much talent and they squander it. It's one thing to be a role player and you pretty much know what you're there for and you have the occasional all-star level game or season. It's another to have Hall of Fame level talent and you do just enough to be noticed or make ESPN's top ten plays. I just expect more from the guys still playing and expected more from the past players. Especially when they obviously have a ton of talent