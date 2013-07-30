Mo' Metta Blues

The Knicks started off the 2012-13 season with high hopes of a trip to the NBA finals or at least contending with the Miami Heat during the NBA playoffs Eastern Conference Finals. During the regular season, they didn't disappoint. Finishing first in their division and second in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, the Knicks took a decisive second round knockout to the Indiana Pacers. Why did they lose? The Knicks have three major problems:

Living by the three means you die by the three, a lack of mental toughness(See Carmelo Anthony Honey Nut Cheerios), and they were an old team (Jason Kidd (40), Kenyon Martin (35), Marcus Camby (39), and Rasheed Wallace(38)). Enter the New York Knicks' savior...Metta World Peace!!! By the way, I am totally serious. Wait, before you laugh or immediately call me an idiot, allow me to explain why this could be a gift in disguise.

The NBA player formally known as Ron Artest is going to do the one thing that Carmelo Anthony and Amar'e Stoudamire can't do: defend LeBron James in the fourth quarter. You're probably thinking "This guy is insane. No one can guard him." True. Do you want to know what he can do? He can defend him for the crucial last two minutes of the fourth quarter physically. Leaving Melo to not exert too much energy on both ends of the floor. Not only can Metta do that, but if he fouls him or any of the elite forwards or guards(Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Joe Johnson, Paul Pierce, etc) him fouling out isn't a big deal.



Now there is a MAJOR problem that comes with having Metta World Peace on your team. Off and on the court shenanigans. If you don't know about them, here are some examples. During Metta's rookie year he applied for a job at Circuit City(Where service is state of the art) for the employee discount. In World Peace's fourth year while playing with the Indiana Pacers , he started a two team brawl that resulted in both teams having players being suspended for a substantial amount of games (Metta was suspended for 86 games) and him running into the stands and physically assaulting a fan. Also while with the Pacers, he has shown up at practice in a bathrobe. Finally, (here is my favorite) he's a grown man that changed his name to Metta World Peace and then gave James Harden a concussion with an elbow during a game. He has mental issues. This not an insult, he's admitted to this publicly. Unfortunately, kcan't keep them in check at times. This is the problem with him. He's Dennis Rodman without the résumé. That's not a good thing. Especially on a team that sorely needs veteran leadership.

Metta World Peace has an opportunity to end his career on a high note and in his home town. To top it all off, he may help bring the Knicks to the NBA finals and maybe an NBA title to a franchise that hasn't been to the finals since the 90s and hasn't won a title since the 70s. And what basketball player doesn't want to bring a championship to their hometown? He may not be the player that Knicks fans want, but he's possibly the player that the New York Knicks need.

