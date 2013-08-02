WNBA ACTION 8/1/13

The Connecticut Sun pull off a stunning comeback to defeat the Indiana Fever 70-64.

Sun Center Tina Charles led the furious comeback by the Sun. Charles amassed 22 pts, 12 reb, 2 blk, 2 ast, 1 stl. Guard Allison Hightower added 12 pts, 4 ast and 4 reb.

Sun roll players Mistie Bass and Tan White also stepped up to gut the depleted Indiana Fever. Bass added 12 pts and Tan added 10pts. With two bench players in double figures, it was nigh in possible for the Fever to hold on to the lead.

The Fever was short five players, including all-star forward Tamika Catchings. It was a valiant effort by the Fever. Being so shorthanded, it is amazing that they were able to gain a 16 point lead to begin with.

***Indiana Fever STARTERS MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF +/- PTS Erlana Larkins, F 33 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 4 4 1 0 0 1 4 -2 4 Jessica Breland, F 30 7-10 0-0 3-4 2 5 7 0 1 2 1 3 -8 17 Shavonte Zellous, G 35 8-17 2-6 2-2 1 3 4 3 3 1 1 3 0 20 Briann January, G 34 3-8 1-2 1-2 1 4 5 5 1 0 3 4 -8 8 Karima Christmas, G 34 6-13 0-2 1-1 3 6 9 0 0 0 4 1 0 13 BENCH MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF +/- PTS Jasmine Hassell, F 5 0-0 0-0 0-4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0 Sasha Goodlett, C 13 0-4 0-0 0-0 5 2 7 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 Layshia Clarendon, G 16 1-5 0-1 0-2 0 2 2 0 1 0 1 2 -10 2 Tamika Catchings, F DNP PERSONAL REASONS Jessica Davenport, C DNP FRACTURED LEFT LEG Jeanette Pohlen, G DNP TORN LEFT ACL Katie Douglas, G DNP BACK INJURY Erin Phillips, G DNP RIGHT KNEE INFLAMMATION TOTALS FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS 27-61 3-11 7-15 12 26 38 10 6 3 13 17 64 44.3% 27.3% 46.7% Fast break points: 11

Points in the paint: 38

Total Team Turnovers (Points off turnovers): 17 (22) +/- denotes team's net points while the player is on the court. ***Connecticut Sun STARTERS MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF +/- PTS Kelsey Griffin, F 15 0-3 0-0 0-0 1 2 3 1 1 0 0 2 -9 0 Tina Charles, C 37 10-22 0-0 2-3 5 7 12 2 1 2 2 1 +1 22 Renee Montgomery, G 28 2-10 1-4 2-2 0 0 0 5 1 0 0 2 -5 7 Allison Hightower, G 33 4-10 0-2 4-4 2 2 4 4 1 1 1 3 -1 12 Kalana Greene, G 21 1-3 0-0 2-2 1 2 3 0 1 0 1 1 -15 4 BENCH MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF +/- PTS Kayla Pedersen, F 5 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 +7 0 Mistie Bass, F 24 6-7 0-0 0-0 0 4 4 0 2 2 2 3 +11 12 Kelly Faris, G 13 1-2 0-0 1-2 1 2 3 2 0 0 0 3 +20 3 Iziane Castro Marques, G 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 +1 0 Tan White, G 21 3-7 2-4 2-2 0 2 2 2 1 1 1 2 +20 10 Kara Lawson, G DNP KNEE INJURY TOTALS FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS 27-67 3-10 13-15 10 22 32 17 8 6 8 17 70 40.3% 30.0% 86.7% Fast break points: 6

Points in the paint: 34

Total Team Turnovers (Points off turnovers): 8 (11) +/- denotes team's net points while the player is on the court.

Flagrant Fouls: None

Technical Fouls: PLAYERS: None - TEAMS (def3sec): None - COACHES: None

Officials: Eric Brewton, Tim Greene, Lauren Holtkamp

Attendance: 4,971

Time of Game: 1:53

Seattle forward Tina Thompson continued her retirement tour by being a key factor in Seattle’s victory against the Phoenix Mercury 79-88.

In 29 minutes of play, Thompson logged 16 pts on 5-11 shooting, 7 reb and 1 ast. Guards Temeka Johnson and Tanisha Wright added 16 and 14 pts respectively. They both also dished out 7 ast.

Mercury center Brittney Griner made her return to the court. Griner only played 18 minutes. She scored 11 pts on 5-7 shooting, but only grabbed 4 rebs. Guard Dwanna Bonner had a game high 19 pts, but it wasn’t enough to weather the Storm.

***Phoenix Mercury STARTERS MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF +/- PTS Candice Dupree, F 36 7-15 0-1 2-2 2 8 10 0 0 0 2 3 -15 16 Brittney Griner, C 18 5-7 0-0 1-1 0 4 4 1 0 4 0 1 +3 11 Diana Taurasi, G 28 3-10 0-3 4-4 0 1 1 5 0 0 4 6 -9 10 DeWanna Bonner, G 37 6-15 1-4 6-6 3 6 9 7 2 0 1 1 -10 19 Briana Gilbreath, G 26 1-3 1-2 0-0 0 5 5 1 2 1 1 2 -8 3 BENCH MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF +/- PTS Charde Houston, F 18 4-9 0-2 2-2 0 2 2 2 2 0 2 3 0 10 Krystal Thomas, C 18 0-0 0-0 1-4 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 3 -13 1 Jasmine James, G 9 3-7 0-2 0-0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 +1 6 Alexis Hornbuckle, G 10 1-3 1-2 0-0 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 2 +6 3 Penny Taylor, F DNP RIGHT KNEE INJURY Lynetta Kizer, C DNP COACH'S DECISION TOTALS FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS 30-69 3-16 16-19 5 28 33 19 8 6 10 22 79 43.5% 18.8% 84.2% Fast break points: 10

Points in the paint: 28

Total Team Turnovers (Points off turnovers): 11 (10) +/- denotes team's net points while the player is on the court. ***Seattle Storm STARTERS MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF +/- PTS Camille Little, F 30 3-8 0-0 3-5 1 0 1 0 1 1 3 2 -4 9 Tina Thompson, F 29 5-11 2-5 4-4 2 5 7 1 0 0 0 0 +4 16 Temeka Johnson, G 32 5-8 3-6 3-3 1 4 5 7 0 1 1 4 +17 16 Tanisha Wright, G 31 4-11 1-3 5-6 1 3 4 7 1 0 4 3 +2 14 Shekinna Stricklen, G 18 3-10 3-6 0-0 0 3 3 2 0 0 0 0 +2 9 BENCH MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF +/- PTS Tianna Hawkins, F 13 6-7 1-2 0-0 0 6 6 0 0 0 0 4 +15 13 Alysha Clark, F 10 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 +3 2 Ashley Robinson, C 8 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 2 2 0 1 2 1 +3 0 Noelle Quinn, G 29 3-12 1-4 2-2 1 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 +3 9 Nakia Sanford, F DNP COACH'S DECISION Sue Bird, G DNP KNEE INJURY TOTALS FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS 30-68 11-26 17-20 6 26 32 23 2 3 11 17 88 44.1% 42.3% 85.0% Fast break points: 4

Points in the paint: 26

Total Team Turnovers (Points off turnovers): 11 (12) +/- denotes team's net points while the player is on the court.

Flagrant Fouls: None

Technical Fouls: PLAYERS: 1 PHOENIX ( D Bonner 1 ), 1 SEATTLE ( T Wright 1 ) - TEAMS (def3sec): None - COACHES: None

Officials: Brenda Pantoja, Kurt Walker, Jeff Wooten

Attendance: 6,457

Time of Game: 1:51



*** Box score source www.wnba.com