The Rise and Fall of the New York Knicks

Playing in the most famous arena in the world Madison Square Garden, the New York Knickerbockers are one the premier teams in the NBA even when they have a losing record. The Knicks have the advantage of being in one of the biggest markets in all of sports. New York City. During the 90s(and after the Detroit Piston Bad Boys disbanded) the Knicks were the hard hat team of the league using defense and hard play to win their games. Unfortunately, the Knicks had a problem a lot of teams had in the 90s. They kept running into Michael Jordan and The Chicago Bulls. After Jordan's retirement, the Knicks made the finals for the first time since 1973. Losing to the Houston Rockets after seven hard fought defense oriented games. The next few years came with losses to Reggie Miller and the Indiana Pacers(twice) the Chicago Bulls(SURPRISE! Michael Jordan is back, Knick fans) and after taking a 3-1 lead against the Miami Heat, a giant brawl on the court between the teams resulted in suspensions(most notably Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson, and John Starks) which caused the Knicks to lose their next three games and were knocked out of the playoffs again. The Knicks did manage to make it to the Finals during the shortened NBA season(due to the league lock out) with additions of Letrell Sprewell and Marcus Camby. Unfortunately, they took a loss to David Robinson, Tum Duncan, and the San Antonio Spurs in the Finals four games to one.



This was followed by a ton of forgettable seasons and eight straight losing seasons and a few trips to the playoffs with nothing to show for it but first round knockouts, controversy with Isaiah Thomas and Stephon Marbury, and freeing up cap space to sign LeBron James or Dwayne Wade. The Knicks ended up signing Amare Stoudamire to a big who has produced nothing but an allstar game selection, injuries, him getting into a fight with a fire extinguisher, and more injuries. image source "jockpo.com"

Thankfully, help was on its way. In 2011, Carmelo Anthony(along with rookie center Tomofey Mozgov)was traded to the Knicks for Raymond Felton, Wilson Chandler, and Danilo Gallinari. Melo has breathed life into this almost dead franchise. Giving the Knicks their first winning season since 2000 and this past season the Knicks won their first playoff series after a league record 13 straight playoff game losses(Don't worry. I'm sure the Milwaukee Bucks will break that record).



So with a quick recap of the Knicks last twenty seasons, what is it that made them a winning team and what stopped them from being a winning team? There is no shame in losing to the Bulls or the Pacers in the 90s. Nor is it a bad season to make it to the finals and lose. Especially after giving one hundred and ten percent and leaving it all on the floor. What caused them to have losing seasons from 2000-2011 was the lack of heart and leadership from the players, coaches, and front office. Isaiah Thomas(though a great NBA player) wasn't a good front office guy or a coach. Stephon Marbury was not the answer to what that team needed. Mike D'Antoni's philosophy of offense offense offense isn't Knick basketball.Rudy Tomjanovich said it best "Never doubt the heart of a champion". The "Cinderella Knicks" of the 1997-98 season are the epitome of what a team of guys committed to giving it all and a good leader(Patrick Ewing though from the bench) can do. The first and only team in NBA history to make the finals as an eight seed. For those of you who say it doesn't count because the season was shortened, doesn't that make it worse for the teams they did beat?

image source "huggingharoldreynolds.blogspot.com"

The New York Knicks are in a very weird position right now. They have a good coach in Mike Woodson, a star in Amare Stoudamire ok with sacrificing minutes and his stats by coming off the bench if it helps them win, and Carmelo Anthony who is arguably the best scorer in the league(This past season's scoring champ), and a guy in Metta World Peace who's going to give you defense and intensity. The big question to me is who is going to step up and lead? When you had Jason Kidd and Kenyon Martin being veterans and leading by example, everyone else falls into place and does their job. Jason Kidd is now the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets and while Kenyon Martin will still give you the intensity needed, he's not a leader. It's up to Melo to take the reins and become more than just the only top five pick in his class without a ring who can score. He HAS to be what Patrick Ewing and Walt "Clyde" Frazier was before him. A leader of men and the example setter. Can Melo do that? That remains to be seen.