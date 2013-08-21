Can the Heat Three Peat?

The back to back NBA Champion Miami Heat will be going for dynasty status this upcoming season. Attempting to do something that hasn't been done since the Lakers in 2002. The illustrious three peat. LeBron James is a four time league MVP, a two time NBA Finals MVP, and really close to shutting up every naysayer from blogger to tv sports critic who doubt that he's the real deal. A three peat would put LeBron in serious conversation as one of the top ten NBA player of all time(whether he already still remains debatable) because it's almost certain he would be the finals MVP if the Heat won another title this year. First, he has has to get that third ring in a row. I don't see that happening. I'm not a guy who believes that just because you have the best player or some of players in the world on your team(having the best players doesn't mean you have the best team)that means the critics and analysts of the league should just blindly pick the Heat to win

the title again. There are way too many variables that go into winning a title, let alone a third title in a row.

1. Dwayne Wade's injuries and desire to win:

Without a doubt, D. Wade is a top ten players in the league. I used to believe Wade would be a better player than LeBron after the final page was written. He doesn't have the athleticism or physique that Lebron does. What separated the two was Wade's clutch performances during the regular season, playoffs, and more importantly, against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2006 NBA finals. He put the 2006 Miami Heat on his back after being down two games to none and came back to win the next four games, the NBA Championship, tand became the NBA Final's MVP. After Wade won his first title his desire for the game seemed to drop. He did the one thing every primadonna does. He played the blame game for losses. Shaq for not doing this. Walker for not doing that. The coach for something else. The greats(Bird, Magic, Michael etc) took the blame for their part and didn't point the finger publicly. Wade also doesn't seem to have that same drive and determination the

last few years. Is it the bad knees that keep him out for an extended period of time? Does he save that burst of greatness for when he's needed and doesn't bring it every game? Only he knows. Regardless, Wade going in half hearted isn't going to get them a championship parade in June.

Can't play today, coach. Too busy in my skinny pants. Image source "rollingout.com"

2. The Inconsistent Chris Bosh:

The third of Miami's Three Kings(or as I like to call him, Alfred to Wade and LeBron's Batman and Robin) is one of the more inconsistent all stars in the league. To be fare, when you have Lebron putting up anywhere from twenty-five plus points a game shooting over fifty percent and Wade putting up around twenty or more, your scoring is going to suffer. This leaves Bosh with more energy to defend and rebound. Does he? Eh, not really. Some days he shows up and gets you a twenty plus points, ten plus rebounds, with some well timed shots and blocks. Some games you don't even notice he's there until he commits a foul or the camera pans to him on the bench. There is certainly no excuse for going scoreless in a game. Especially in game seven the NBA finals. Not saying trade him, but if he remains this inconsitent, and you can get a guy like Serge Ibaka, make the deal.

The Heat need more of this from Bosh. image source "sports.yahoo.com"

3. When East is in the House:

While the eastern conference is still the j.v. league of the NBA, there are four teams that can either challenge the Heat for the title or flat out beat them in a seven game series. The Knicks(slim chance, but it can be done), the young and hungry Indiana Pacers, The Chicago Bulls(Hey Lebron? Derek Rose is back) and the Brooklyn Nets. The Pacers WITHOUT Danny Granger were one win away from being in the NBA finals for the first time since 2000. With Granger back and adding Louis Scola off the bench, this gives the Pacers an added boost that can put them over the hump. The Brooklyn Nets acquired one of the league's best defensive motivators in Kevin Garnett and a big time clutch performer and great all around player in Paul Pierce. They didn't just add scoring, they added two hard working hard working veterans that are still hungry for another NBA title. Guys who will sacrifice to win games. Two players that were sorely needed in round one of the playoffs this past season. The Knicks pick up Metta World Peace(see my "Mo' Metta Blues" article) and former Toronto Raptor sharp shooter Andrea Bargnani to add to their already deadly shooting squad. If Amarè Stoudamire can stay healthy, he adds the inside presence that can open up Knicks' shooters(JR Smith, Bargnani, Carmelo Anthony). Last, but certainly not least, The Chicago Bulls. Derek Rose will be back and you know he's ready to play after missing all of last season. The Bulls shocked everyone by beating the Nets in the playoffs last year WITHOUT Rose. Imagine what they will do this year with Rose back.

Hello, Brooklyn. Image source "nydailynews.com"

David Stern conspiracy theory aside(we all have seen the b.s. calls the Heat get at times), the Heat can possibly three peat this year. Although, it is nowhere near a guarantee. The Heat picking up a Greg Oden that hasn't played in years and is pretty much made of Legos is still a good pick up. He can get you two plus blocks, six or more boards, and six fouls in limited minutes and they desperately need size(with an undersized Udonis Haslem and a soft Chris Bosh starting at center). Chris "BIRDMAN BIRDMAN" Anderson adds intensity, but he can't defend Brook Lopez or Roy Hibbert in the post. I have doubts that they have enough to make it to the NBA finals. Even if they make it to the finals, will they have enough left to compete with the best of the west? I'm voting no.



