A look in the NBA Crystal Ball

With a little under two months remaining until the start of the NBA season, there are a lot guarantees in the league, a few surprises, and of course, a ton of questions. Will Miami three peat (see my last article titled "Can the Heat Three Peat")? Will Carmelo Anthony bring a championship to New York? Has Dwight Howard finally found a permanent home in Houston? Do Tim Duncan and Tony Parker have enough in them for one last run? Over the next month and a half, I'm going to address many NBA teams at length (and some very briefly). So let's get to it.

The Brooklyn Nets:

If you haven't heard, the Nets have acquired "The Truth" Paul Pierce, "The Big Ticket" Kevin Garnett, and Jason Terry from the Boston Celtics in exchange for three first-round picks (2014, '16 and '18), along with Kris Humphries' expiring contract, Gerald Wallace, Kris Joseph, MarShon Brooks and a sign-and-traded Keith Bogans. On top of the trade, the Nets picked up Andrei Kirilenko for almost nothing. This easily makes the Brooklyn Nets one of the top contenders in Eastern Conference. In the long run, they lose by giving away three future first round draft picks, but what they gain for the present balances out the loss. A healthy KG and Pierce alongside Brook Lopez, Joe Johnson, and Deron Williams is possibly the best starting five in the league. With KG and Kirilenko down low, this takes some of the pressure off Lopez (who is a weaker defender) on the defensive end. Plus, Johnson and Williams won't have the pressure of being the only two perimeter threats on the team with Pierce and Terry joining the lineup.

With KG entering his 19th season and Pierce entering his 16th, neither one of these guys is a spring chicken in any form or fashion. Garnett has battled injuries the last few seasons to his knees and his back. This is - or should - be a concern. Kirilenko missed 18 games last year because of back spasms, a right quadriceps strain, and a calf strain. Granted, it's only 18 games. Injuries are still a concern for the Nets. Another concern is Williams playing up to his expectations. He's a top five point guard in the league who underachieved the first half of last season. He picked his game up around the end of the allstar break, but he's going to need to live up to his potential all year.

Best startibg five in the league? IMAGE SOURCE "ballermindframe.com"

The Houston Rockets:

AT CENTER! He stands at six feet eleven inches, DWIGHT HOWAAAAAARD!!! As I stated before, Dwight Howard is in Houston with James Harden and Jeremy Lin, creating their own trio of superstars. Is it enough to win them a championship or a trip to the NBA Finals? As of now, I highly doubt it. Jeremy Lin is still turnover prone. I believe he is a capable point guard, I'm just not sure if he's a starting point guard in the West. He wreaked havoc in the East with the Knicks, but when he came across a great defense in Miami it seemed like the Heat were running a layup line. James Harden will do just as well, if not better, than he did last year. Dwight will be Dwight. He's supposedly been working on his post moves with Kevin McHale and Hakeem Olajuwon during the summer. If he incorporates what he's learned from them, the rest of the NBA is in trouble. This could easily make him a league leading scorer in a league full of weak big men. But that's pretty much

where the buck stops. As of now, the Rockets haven't added enough to get past OKC or the Golden State Warriors. (Yes. I said the Golden State Warriors and not the Clippers.) Rumor has it that Dwight will be playing more power forward this year and that is a horrible idea. He's not mobile enough to defend the likes of Pau Gasol, Kevin Garnett, or Kevin Love and, unless he's developed some more post moves, he CAN be defended by the power forwards in the NBA. I'm not sold that Howard is the savior of the Rockets. I will say this though, they will be extremely fun to look during the regular season.

Should he now be called the Human Rocket? IMAGE SOURCE "rockets.clutchfans.net"

The Rebuilders:

Every year there are teams that are NOT going to be very good, but remain competitive, and some teams that are going to be downright horrible. These are usually known as being in the rebuilding process. Currently, debilitated include the Philadelphia 76ers, the Utah Jazz, and (*sigh*) the Boston Celtics. Each of these franchises have lost major parts of their team with little to nothing to show for it.

The Celtics lose their leading scorer and captain in Paul Pierce and their defensive anchor in Kevin Garnett. There is hope, though. Still remaining on the roster is lock-down defender Avery Bradley; Jeff Green, who constantly shows flashes of the possibly of being a twenty point guy; and All Star and league leading assist man Rajon Rondo. They acquired Butler College's head Brad Stevens and it seems that bringing him in has given a lot of fans high hopes for the future. I have faith in Stevens because he's been coaching college kids and is joining a young Boston Celtics team. This will be a great place for him to ease into being an NBA coach. Also, this could be a chance for Rondo to start over and eliminate the stigma of being the head case he was while Doc Rivers was the head coach of the Celtics. The Celtics have the pieces to be competitive, especially in the weak Eastern Conference.

The Utah Jazz are a mystery to me. I don't know what it is about that team, but they can never be counted out of the running for the eighth seed in the West. It's like the city itself gives them strength. Considering they went 30 and 11 at home, it might be true. The loss of Al Jefferson is a big deal for the Jazz. It means that Derrick Favors is going to have to do more than just average eight points and six rebounds a game. I believe he has the skill set to be at least a fifteen point and nine rebound guy. Gordon Hayward is a bright spot; when given the opportunity, he has shown he can put up points. Which they are definitely going to need this year. I'm looking at him to be the league's most improved player. I doubt they will make the playoffs, but I bet they will at least be a nine or ten seed. This team needs a legit overhaul.

The Philadelphia 76ers lose Jrue Holiday and Andrew Bynum...I'm sorry. I forgot you can't lose something you never really had. The Los Angeles Lakers pulled an okie doke on the 76ers. The Lakers got Dwight Howard and Denver Nuggets got Andre Iguodala(who is going to work wonders for the Warriors). The 76ers at least got their money back on a broken product. All that's left is an aged Jason Richardson, Thaddeus Young, and an unproven Royce White. They were barely competitive last year and I expect more of the same from them next year. I foresee them getting one of the top three draft picks next year.

The best thing Bynum did all last year was this hair. IMAGE SOURCE "businessinsider.com"