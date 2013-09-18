A look into the NBA Crystalball Part 2: Dark Horses

The 2013-14 NBA season is going to be an exciting season due to the slight changes made by the better teams in the league. The Brooklyn Nets have and will be talked about at nauseam in the upcoming weeks. I have also talked about them in my last article(A look in the NBA Crystal Ball). There are also a few sleepers in both the East and Western conferences. Some teams have made small moves that make a big difference on what they can accomplish during the regular season and throughout the playoffs.

The Indiana Pacers:

I call this team a sleeper because they aren't the flashy and high flying Heat, they don't play 41 games at the world's most famous arena Madison Square Garden, and they don't have players that are household names. But, if I had five seconds to pick a team in the east to beat the Heat, Knicks, or Nets in the playoffs, it's the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers were one game away from playing the San Antonio Spurs in the finals(Being completely bias, that was the series I was hoping for all year). Unfortunately, you can't win if you don't score. The emergence of Paul George as a first option was a big deal for the Pacers with Danny Granger being a question mark all year due to injuries. Not only is he a scorer, but he is also a phenomenal defender(All NBA Defensive Second team) and this attributed to him winning the most improved player of the 20012-13 season. They also bring back two time NBA All Star and tough big man David West. West brings a consistent jump shot, rebounding, and toughnessthat the league doesn't have a lot of anymore. Having a guy like him works when the likes of Kevin Garnett or Zach Randolph come into town. He can take the physical and verbal abuse that comes with them. Not only can he take it, he can dish it back.

The Signing of Luis Scola was MAJOR. Scola coming off the bench is going to take away the pressure of being a main star forward. He can put up the ten to fifteen points and six or eight rebounds the Pacers will need off the bench instead of the twenty plus points and eight plus rebounds he had to put up as a starter. Big time scorer Danny Grange will also be back this season. A Rudy Gay or a young Paul Pierce type of game. Shoots the jumper, can drive to the lane, and fly with the best of them. The problem with Granger is he's made out of Legos. Granger only played 5 games last season due to patellar tendinosis. Will he play more this season? Will he have to come off the bench? If he does have to come off the bench, will he be able to produce and will he remain happy? And last, but certainly not least, Seven foot two inch big time shot blocker and NBA All Star, Roy Hibbert. Hibbert isn't a big time scorer. Roy Hibbert is a big and tall tree in the middle of the lane. Blocking shots, rebounding, and just being a general nuisance in the paint. At seven foot two, a hook shot is something that is near unbloackable even for another seven footer. Hibbert's issue seems to be conditioning. Can't seem to play more than thirty minutes a game consistanly. The good news for Pacer fans is that David West six foot nine and big and tough enough to defend a center if needed. I REALLY like the Pacers chances this year.

The Golden State Warriors:

This team is EASILY going to be the most exciting and fun to look. Why? I'm glad you asked. In the first round they beat a Denver Nuggets team at home where they were almost unbeatable all year(going 38 and 3 at the Pepsi center). That was no small feat. And this is after they lost their Starting big man David Lee and having their starting center in Andrew Bogut at less than 100%. Stephen Curry's performance during the 2013 playoffs was nothing short of spectacular. Big shot after big shot after big shot. All this is going to do raise his confidence by over nine thousand and make him more of an offensive threat. In the next round, they ran into a San Antonio Spurs. A team that could have been defeated if not for a few mistakes by a very young team. A turnover here, a missed defensive assignment there, and that is a formula for losing to the veteran Spurs or any team in the playoffs for that matter. The Warriors may have lost Jarrett Jack(Now in Cleveland with Andrew Bynum and Kyrie Irving), but what they got in return was infinitely better. Signing with the Golden State Warriors is all round player and lock down defender, Andre Iguodala. Iguodala has a fairly decent long range shot(31% three point shooter for his career), rebounds, passes, can handle the ball, and is more concerned about winning than he is his stats. This relieves the tension of Steph Curry or Klay Thompson being the guys having to guard a Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, or Russell Westbrook. Leave Iguodala to pester them all game or late in the fourth quarter.

Klay Thompson is another one of the Warriors young sharp shooters. Let me rephrase that. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are possibly the best shooting duo in the league today. Anybody who leaves them with any space to shoot might as well run back and get ready on the offensive end. They WON'T miss. David Lee will be back this season. Healthy, he's a walking double double with a midrange jumper and was snubbed out of making the 2013 NBA All Star team. Andrew Bogut is stating that he is 100% walking into traing camp. With these two guys healthy and signing Jermaine O'Neal(or what's left of him), the 3rd best rebounding team in the league is likely to become the BEST rebounding team in the league. The reason they are so good and team oriented is attributed to the amazing coaching job that Marc Jackson has done. This guy preaches team basketball in practice and during the games and the players have signed on for it. You can see it in guys like Harrison Barnes who seem to step up when their number is called and never seem to complain about playing time or the amount of shots they get to take. They're just ready to play These guys are my dark horse to make the finals in the west.

The Rebuilders:

Before I even get started, name four players on the Milwaukee Bucks roster without using Google. I'll wait. Brandon Jennings and Monta Ellis are gone, by the way. It is going to be a LOOOOOOONG season if you're a Bucks fan. The only "Big name" players that they have brought in are Caron Butler and O.J. Mayo. Not resigning Jennings or Ellis weren't bad decisions. Neither one of them are the type of players you rebuild around. Remember in my last article when I said that the 76ers would get a top three pick in next year's draft? The Bucks are in the top three as well. This team need a complete overhaul.

The Orlando Magic are going to be put in the category of having no identity and they haven't had one in years. The Dwight Howard drama is well documented and ever since the drama started the Magic have nothing to show for their effort in dealing with Howard. It's debatable whether or not getting rid of him was a good idea or not. One thing I will say is that they have costlessd up cap space and don't have to deal with the drama. The bad news is they aren't selling the tickets they would have with Howard in the lineup. Their one and only bright side is Glen "Big Baby" Davis. Before Davis went down with an injury, he was putting up career highs in points and rebounds. It's a small bright spot, but it's something. Davis will give you 110 percent every game and plays with a ton of passion. Without Dwight Howard to throw the ball to, Jameer Nelson has gone from an ALL Star point guard(I still don't know how he was an All Star) to just a starting point guard. Unfortunately, he doesn't have what it takes to motivate a team or lead by example. His assists are up, but that's where the buck stops. I will say this, Magic didn't have a great record by any means, but they finished 12th in the league in rebounding and 10th in assists. This tells me that they were at least putting in the effort to win games. So at least they weren't just rolling over and taking the beating. A change or two to their roster and they can make the playoffs.

The Atlanta Hawks are the third of the three teams that will be fighting for the top three picks in the league. I have no hope for this team at all. Even when they had Josh Smith and Joe Johnson, they were a great regular season team at best. They had no team chemistry, no team comradery, and NO LEADER. I see more of the same this year. And for the love of all things natural, will someone PLEASE move Al Horford back to the power forward position!!! Even when Lue Williams comes back, they are still going to be a horrible team.

I am looking into my crystal ball and seeing the name of the "The Highlight Factory" not being good nickname for the Hawks at home this season unless they get a time machine and bring back a 23 year old Dominique Wilkins. But at least they saved money in their salary cap by not resigning Josh Smith. Paying Joe Johnson 119 million was the start of their problems. Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Amar’e Stoudemire were all costless agents and you decided to pay Joe Johnson 119 million? Oooooookay. I'm not saying they had a chance of signing a top three player, but saving that money goes a long way in getting a couple of veterans and a young guy looking to get a ring. They may not be on the hook for it, but that certainly prohibited them from making any major moves in the future

