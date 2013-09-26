NBA Crystal Ball part 3: What's (Internet) Beef

The NBA is slowly creeping up, ladies and gentlemen. A little over a month remains before the regular season starts and we have a couple of teams that have been favorites in their respected conference for the past few years.

The Miami Heat:

I have written about the Heat already in a previous article(See my article "Can the Heat Three peat"). We all know about Dwayne Wade, Chris Bosh, and "King" James. We also know what they bring to the table. If not, here's a quick recap. Wade will score twenty. More if he's healthy. Bosh SHOULD get you a double double every game, but he's too inconsistent. What he puts up every game will remain a question mark. Lebron James can do whatever he wants. He could lead the league in every major category if he wanted to. That is what you can count on from the Heat's "Big Three". Add Ray Allen's clutch threes, Chris "BIRDMAN BIRDMAN" Anderson's energy, shot blocking, and rebounding and you have champioship caliber team. The Heat have also made a couple of moves since I wrote that article. Both moves make sense if they work, but also have the potential to blow up in their faces. The Heat have picked up Greg Oden. A big, strong seven footer. Greg Oden's potential coming out of college was sky high. He does all the things you want a center to do. Rebound, block shots, clog the paint, be intimidating, score under the basket. he was going to be the next Mutumbo. Here's the bad part about Greg Oden, he's Samuel Jackson in "Unbreakable". He is Mr. Glass. Unfortunately, that's not a rebounding nickname. guess I'm not the only person who thinks he's fragile IMAGE SOURCE "doubleclutch.tumblr.com"

Oden just can't stay healthy. Drafted in 2007, Oden has only played a total of 82 games. Missing his entire rookie season, playing 61 games next season, and only 21 the following season. Oden was released from the Trailblazers the following season. This might have been a good thing for Oden. Sitting out the season to rehabilitate his knee is better than playing on it and possibly making it worse. The question is whether or not it is better. The second move the Heat made was signing troubled forward Michael Beasley. I see Beasley doing a complete one hundred and eighty degree turn from what he was doing in the previous seasons. Beasley has the potential to be a Scottie Pippen type of player. Height, length, athleticism, can give you points inside, mid range, and long range, he can rebound and defend two to three positions. Michael Beasley's problem is Michael Beasley. Beasley gets too caught up in what annalists are saying about him. It started with Charles Barkley calling him Tito Jackson. He took that to heart. All that did was put a bull's-eye on his head. It let players know that he is susceptible to head games. On top of that, he has been fined and suspended for breaking the NBA's rules on drug use. If he reverts back to this guy, this is a wasted roster spot. Here's the bright side, he'll be on a title contending team for the first time in his career. This could stop all the off the court shenanigans. Also, Pat Riley won't stand for any of that nonsense. Knowing that he could end up on the Bobcats or the Bucks for a draft pick if he pulls any nonsense, could possibly keep him in check.

more of this less drug use IMAGE SOURCE "zimbio.com"

Oklahoma City Thunder:

The Oklahoma City Thunder have two of the best ten players in the league and not much else. Before and while I write these articles I do a good amount of research on the team or subject at hand. So I decide to look up OKC's roster. It's not looking to good for the Thunder this year. When Russell Westbrook went down during the first round of the playoffs last season, it became very clear that the Thunder desperately need a third scoring option. As fellow Vavel.com writer Lovell Porter says "The Harden trade strikes again". I get that there was a concern that James Harden wasn't going to resign if the money wasn't right, but that seems like a gamble you take. Had Harden played, Westbrook might not have gotten injured. OKC could have challenged and beat the Heat in the finals prompting harden to resign. This is also just speculation, but it seems like it's a good risk to take. Considering all you got was Jeremy Lamb who gives you little to nothing night in and night out. OKC is currently stuck using Serge Ibaka and Thabo Sefolosha as their third and fourth scoring options. Can they score? Yes. Can they give you the 18 plus a game that James Harden gives you every night? No. Not even close. By no means are these guys scrubs. They're just not James Harden level scorers. Something also needs to be done about Kendrick Perkins. Let me just say that I am a Boston Celtics fan and we needed Perk for our title runs. I have no clue what he's doing nowadays. He isn't the defensive stopper he once was. He's making silly passes and bonehead plays and he's not even rebounding. This was a guy who could lock down Dwight Howard. Now he's just wasting a roster space. The bright side to all of this is thankfully you still have Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. Both guys are animals. Durant improves a piece of his game every year. I get excited every year wondering what he's going to bring to the table next. Durant was like Kobe when he was younger. Only difference is Kobe was a(and maybe still is) a selfish player and Durant doesn't have the killer mean streak that Kobe does. Not yet, anyway. And then there's Russell "I'm a shooting guard forced to play point guard" Westbrook. I'm a fan of him. He is intensity personified. Sometimes it gets the best of him and that seems to be one of his two strikes against him. The other is his shot selection. To say it was suspect at times is an understatement. I'm going to say something that a lot of you are NOT going to agree with. Russell Westbrook is going to be one of the top three candidates for MVP race this year. Westbrook is the type of guy who isn't going to take being injured and letting his team down lightly. Look for him to come out stronger than Alex Rodriguez after a steroid needle in the butt.

Oh, D. Wade. Tell me how you really feel. IMAGE SOURCE "slamonline.com"

Recently, Dwayne Wade was upset by a comment Kevin Durant made about James Harden replaceing Wade in terms of who was better. Wade was upset and took to Instagram postinging, AND I QUOTE, "Kevin Durant said James Harden should replace me in the top t10... Note to self* Make him respect your place in history...again...". First off, let me just say that posting on Instagram how Durant made you feel is just proving a point I've made on multiple occassions. You have gotten soft, Wade. I've been saying ever since you won your first title. This just making you look even softer. Actions speak louder than words. Durant wins this battle with just five words. Tweeting "Show me don't tweet me..". Short. Sweet. To the point. Wade would have been better off waiting until their first game with the Thunder or when he goes head to head with James Harden before opening his mouth. If he doesn't perorm well in these games, he is going to have to eat his words and will be left looking like a fool.