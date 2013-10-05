Why the Chicago Bulls are the Miami Heat’s biggest rivals for a title in the Eastern Conference in 2013-14

There is a feeling of renewal around the United Centre in Chicago as we gear up for another NBA season. After the injury ravaged campaign of the 2012-13 season that saw the Bulls crash out to the LeBron James led Heat after taking a shock lead in the first game, there is a new freshness, excitement and for the first real time since the mid-90’s; expectation.

“We feel like this is our year,” Joakim Noah told press at the Bulls media day last week. Sam Smith, lead writer of the Chicago Bulls website wrote that this is the “best Bulls team since the 1997-8 season. In fact, it’s better.” That ’97 side won the 6th and final ring of a glorious era in Chicago sporting history that has yet to be repeated, or even crudely imitated. It’s a good sign.

For the first time since the days that any Bulls talk started and ended with “MJ”, Chicago have a legitimate shot at a championship based on their roster. In Joakim Noah and Luol Deng you have two defensive All-Stars while Jimmy Butler is the most exciting prospect the Bulls have had at the SG position since Jordan himself. You have a former All Star in Carlos Boozer and a deep bench with players like Kirk Hinrich, Taj Gibson and Mike Dunleavy, who could all start for other teams. Dunleavy actually alluded as such when he arrived in Chicago this off-season, telling reporters he’s here “for a championship.”

Am I missing anyone? Oh right, the Bulls also have returning 2011 MVP Derrick Rose after a year-long lay-off after tearing his ACL against Philadelphia in 2012. The most explosive point-guard in league history, the youngest player ever to win an MVP award and the first Bull since Jordan to win one(and the only one other than him too) is 25, completely healthy and by his own estimations, “better than ever.”

He’s spent his lay-off working on his shooting and should have added that as an extra facet of his already astonishing game, while the Bulls have restocked for a year where they’ll be building around their young star.

With Luol Deng a costless agent in summer and Carlos Boozer entering his second-to-last year on his own contract this season, this could be the last season where Boozer-Deng-Rose-Noah is 80% of Chicago’s starting line-up. Guys are playing for pay-checks and futures, as well as wins and titles.

It could be an extra motivation for a team that will need to be fit and firing for the next time the Heat come knocking in the play-offs. Another meeting is inevitable, and after the schedule threw up a Bulls-Heat face off as the season opener, it seems that if Chicago are going to win a trophy, they’re going to have to go through the Heat at least a few times first. Luckily, the feeling is probably mutual.

No team has caused Miami more consistent issues throughout the “Big 3” era at South Beach as often as the Bulls. When Rose won the MVP award, the Bulls had the best record in the league and beat Miami three times in the regular season. The Heat won the NBA title in 2011-12, but could only split with the Bulls 2-2 despite Chicago being without Rose for one game while the point-guard was hampered with a foot injury in another.

Last year, despite being without Rose all year, the Bulls ended Miami’s 27-game winning streak and split again with the Heat 2-2. Since James, Bosh and Wade have all shared the same jersey, the Bulls have a 7-4 regular season advantage. The Heat have come up big against the Bulls twice in the play-offs, including denying the newly awarded Coach Of The Year and League MVP in the 2011 Eastern Conference finals, but Chicago are hoping that this year it can be different.

Logic suggests it might be, too. The Heat will probably be depending on James more than ever in light of Dwayne Wade’s continuing health issues, while Chris Bosh and Ray Allen aren’t getting any younger. There are certain schools of thought suggesting that the Pacers and the Nets have a better chance of being in the finals than the current reigning Heat.

It would foolish to discount James, however. The concept of LeBron just carrying Miami on his back all the way to June is not a farcical one, and if LBJ one day wants to be permanently in the “greatest of all time” discussion, him battling adversity to win another title single-handedly will definitely bolster his resume’.

The Heat-Bulls rivalry is reminiscent of the Pistons-Bulls one from the late 80’s and early 90’s, only a reverse chronological version. The Bulls, with a tough defense, physical basketball and a chip on their shoulder are reminiscent of the Isaiah Thomas led Pistons, whose style is the closer to Derrick Rose’s jinking drives as any other notable player in NBA history. The MJ-led Bulls(of the early portion of their rivalry) are similar to the James-led Heat, in the fact that their title aspirations almost solely depend on their All-World star. However, in a reverse-chronological fashion, the Miami Heat began as a great team made up of two future HOFer’s in Dwayne Wade and LeBron James when they arrived in 2010 but are starting to look like LeBron and a supporting cast. In contrast, MJ’s Bulls began as a one-man team, but the careful coaching of Phil Jackson and the emergence of Scottie Pippen as elite center changed the Bulls fortunes against the stubborn Pistons.

Meanwhile, the 2013-14 Chicago Bulls have spent two out of the last three years denied by the Heat whereas they have their best shot at Miami because the pieces around James perhaps aren’t as good as they were last year, or the year before – which is a reverse of the 80’s Pistons who dominated Chicago before they came together as team around their own star. Get it?

The outlook is positive, but having good players doesn’t necessarily guarantee a title. With teams like the Durant-Westbrook led Thunder, the Garnett-Pierce combination in Brooklyn, the now-with-a-good-coach Clippers led by Doc Rivers and the D12 era starting in Houston, there are a lot of teams with title aspirations. Memphis are tough, while Indiana and New York shouldn’t be discounted. Whether Chicago can rise to the to the occasion will depend mostly on their returning star, but also the consistency of performance and minutes that have come to be expected with Tom Thibideau and the Bulls.

This is the best the Bulls have looked for about 15 years. It starts Saturday. Enjoy it.