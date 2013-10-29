Phoenix Suns Season Preview

As a matter of full disclosure I have to let you all know I am a Suns fan. Okay, maybe that was in accurate; I am a huge Suns fan. I always have been. What I have been tasked to do is going to be painful in ways I can’t even describe. I have been asked to write the season preview for my Suns. Under normal circumstances, I would do so with a huge smile on my face. Heck, even last year there was a few things to be somewhat hopeful for. This year? This year… I … I don’t even know what to say. This is a team that at one point won its division 3 years in a row. 62 wins in 04-05, 54 wins in 05-06 and 61 wins in 06-07. Don’t even get me started on the Charles Barkley years. But that’s just it: Charles Barkley, Steve Nash, Kevin Johnson and “Thunder” Dan Majerle are not walking through that door to save the day. All that said, we should take a look at what the future holds for the team from the valley of the Sun.

'Sigh... the good old days...' Source: www.nba,com

Additions: Eric Bledsoe, Gerald Green, Alex Len (No. 5 pick in 2013 NBA draft), Archie Goodwin (No. 29 pick), Miles Plumlee, Ish Smith, Viacheslav Kravtsov, Emeka Okafor, coach Jeff Hornacek, GM Ryan McDonough.

Subtractions: Jared Dudley, Luis Scola, Jermaine O’Neal, Michael Beasley, Wesley Johnson, Hamed Haddadi, Shannon Brown, Malcolm Lee and Kendall Marshal interim coach Lindsey Hunter (Yay!), GM Lance Blanks (Double Yay!). Marcin Gortat (Ya… wait, what?).

I would be lying if I said the Suns were not in bad shape at the start of the off season. The addition of Eric Bledsoe could give them some much needing scoring. Bledsoe is also known to be a freakish athlete who is a tenacious defender. The one knock on him is we have no idea what kind of player he will be with the spotlight on him. He has his strengths, but when he started in place of Chris Paul last year it led to mixed results. Another big issue is the fact that he and Suns point guard Goran Dragic technically play the same position. It is rumored that Bledsoe and Dragic will play together, I am very skeptical that could work. Bledsoe is only about 6’1 which would put him at a clear disadvantage against most starting shooting guards. It will be interesting to see how new coach Jeff Hornacek chooses to set the starting rotation. We will have more on the coaching situation later.

Gerald Green has bounced around the league the past few years, not really being able to find his footing. That said, the Suns run and gun style will fit a player like Green perfectly. Draft picks Alex Len and Archie Goodwin have some potential. The big question is if Alex Len’s ankle/foot issues will hinder his development moving forward. As we all well know, when a big man has issues with his lower extremities, it usually leads to a career rife with missed games and lack of production. Hopefully, that will not be the case.

The breaking news in Suns nation this past week was the trade of Suns center Marcin Gortat to the Washington Wizards. When I first heard about this trade my head literally exploded. Seriously… Look:

Giving up Gortat is pretty much a sign that the Suns management is throwing in the proverbial towel for this season. In return, the Suns get Emeka Okafor and a protected first round pick (up to #12). As far as Okafor goes, he probably won’t play this year due to a serious neck injury. I have never been high on Okafor, but he is a pretty good defensive center, so if the Suns can get anything out of him, that would be great. The real intriguing part of this deal is the first round pick. The Suns have quietly stashed away a number of picks for the 2014 draft:

Pick #1: Their own.

Pick #2: Minnesota Timberwolves, top-13 protected. Acquired in a July 2012 three-team trade that sent Robin Lopez and Hakim Warrick to New Orleans.

Pick #3: Indiana Pacers, top-14 protected. Acquired in a July 2013 trade that sent Luis Scola to Indiana.

Pick #4: Washington Wizards, top-12 protected. Acquired in a trade last week that sent Marcin Gortat to Washington.

Source businessinsider.com

This draft is projected to be the deepest in recent history. Theoretically, the Suns could potentially set themselves up for many years to come. But that would hinge on where the ping pong balls fall and if new GM Ryan McDonough can draft the right players. Who knows, maybe this is the year the Suns finally walk away with the number one pick.

'Could these two players be the catalyst for the Suns contending again? Maybe...' Source: www.SI.com

New coach? New Problems?

Another potential issue for this team is the coaching situation. New coach Jeff Hornacek is just that, a new coach. The jury is still out on if he will be a viable NBA coach. At this point, all we can do is wait and see. Hornacek has stated he wants the team to get out and run. That ideology is in line with what the Suns have been doing the past few years. The concern here is it hasn’t led to an NBA championship in the past, so maybe we should try to do something different. Maybe we should focus on defense for once. That has always been an achilles heel for this team. If Hornacek wants to be successful, he would be mindful to realize the importance of having a stifling defense (see teams like the Heat, Pacers and Bulls… So far that style of play has worked out pretty well for them, right?).

Season Outlook:

In a word? Super bleak. Okay, that wasn’t just one word, but you get the point. They say the worst place to be in the NBA is in the middle of the pact. In Steve Nash’s last season, they were just that. After making the decision to let Steve Nash go, the team tried to fight going into full tank mode. This year they have abandoned that train of thought. They are clearly tanking. I didn’t think any team would try to give the Philadelphia 76ers competition for most obvious attempted at tanking, but the Suns are fighting hard for that title. This season I have no idea what they are going to get from each position. Rumor has it they are listening to offers for Dragic at this point and they just got rid of Gortat. If anything this season will give us a chance to see what we can expect from some of our recent picks. I am all in on giving the rookies a chance to play and seeing if they were worth the draft pick we spent on them. The Morris twins can alternate at the 4 while Channing Frye can continue to work himself into playing shape starting at the 5 (presumably).

'The future...' Source: www.arizonasports.com'

This season will be hard for Suns fans. The team we will put on the court could literally be the worst team we have ever had. I would be shocked if they win more than 25 games this season.That said, if we make it through this year, having four first round draft picks next year could make it all totally worth it. Hashtag: Rigging for Wiggins.