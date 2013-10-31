2013-14 NBA Questions

MVP:

Lovell: I think it is real easy to assume that Lebron James will repeat as MVP. That said, I am going all in on Kevin Durant this year.

Mark: I'm going to predict that Lebron James gets the MVP despite the fact he shouldn't. Kevin Durant will probably have a better year statistically. Also, this will probably be a longshot, but look for James Harden to put MVP numbers and despite Dwight Howard being on Houston with him, he will be the most valuable player in the league

Lovell: Yeah I have to disagree. I think even if Lebron deserves the MVP again he will fall victim of the same thing that happened when Michael Jordan didn't win it: voter fatigue. With everything that Durant has done over the summer to improve his game; this guy literally has lived basketball the entire off season. I think I saw him playing a pickup game at my son's elementary school just to stay loose.

Mark: I agree that Durant may deserve the MVP, but they (sports media, the NBA, etc.) are trying their hardest to make Lebron better than Jordan. That's why he gets it.

Lovell: What the heck are you basing that one? All I have read/hear is the opposite. Durant will finally make the jump this year, Chris Paul will also be in the mix. The influence of Doc Rivers will do wonders for Paul.

Mark: I am basing it on the endless LeBron vs. Jordan talk before the season started. Mark my words, despite who has the best year, LeBron will be the MVP.

Lovell: *Stares at Mark blankly…*

Mark: I'm basing the Harden opinion on what he showed me he could do last year with little to no help. The addition of Howard, his field goal percentage will go up and his assists will go up.

Lovell: Well anytime you show the potential to be the best there are going to be comparisons between you and whoever the consensus pick for the best is.

'Will he add another?' Source: www.NBA.com

Defensive player of the year:

Lovell: This is a tough one. There are so many reasonable picks. Last year this award was given to Marc Gasol. Gasol is a great defensive player, but I think this year it will go to the person who should have gotten it last year: Lebron James.

Mark: Great pick. I'm going Serge Ibaka. He hasn't won the award yet and the NBA likes dishing out awards like this to first timers. He's a great shot blocker, better than average man to man defender, and foresee his steals going up as well.

Mark: Also, if the Clippers have an amazing series, don't be shocked if Chris Paul gets it.

Lovell: Well the award isn’t going to be based on the playoffs, and Paul maybe good at stealing the ball, but that’s really about it. Ibaka blocks shots, and that’s about it. I don’t know why you would say either of them...

Mark: Dwight Howard received the award three times and is nowhere near a lock down defender. Ibaka plays tough defense and blocks shots as like I said, his steals will go up. That's a top three shot blocker, a top twenty in steals, and a guy who defends two positions better than Dwight does or did. Paul will get defensive credit and be called a "lockdown defender" if the clips do well. That's what I'm saying.

Lovell: I heard what you said, I just don’t agree at all. Ibaka is insanely overrated defensively. Chis Paul has never made a dent in defense player of the year voting and I don’t think that is going to change now. Lebron on the other hand is probably the best overall defender in the league at this point. Voting should go as follows: 1. Lebron James 2. Tony Allen 3. Dwight Howard. Allen never gets the respect he deserves as a defender. Only reason I am picking Lebron this year is because this award is always a year late; the person who should win doesn’t win until the next year.

Mark: I completely get that and agree with you on Lebron, but for as much as Ibaka may or may not be overrated, Dwight Howard has never locked down anyone or made any defensive plays that stand out. That's why I can see Paul getting the nod. Undeserving, but with the clippers being successful, it could totally happen.

Coach of the year:

Lovell: After much deliberation, I had to go with Doc Rivers. All signs point to him taking an underachieving clippers team to the western conference finals.

Mark: If Dwight actually plays to his potential, going to go with Kevin McHale as coach of the year. The Rockets don't have nearly as good a roster as the Clippers and they have the potential to have just as good of a year.

Lovell: Maybe. I think the dark horse here is Jason Kidd. The Nets are going to make some serious noise this year. Not sure if he will deserve it, but Kidd will get most of the credit. That said, whoever wins it will probably just get fired anyway, so it doesn’t really matter.

Mark: I agree. I'm wondering how much of the credit of Nets' success should go to Pierce, AK-47, and KG

Waste of Space Player:

Mark: Richard Jefferson. I get what he can do. Has he done it in the last few seasons? Nope. He's been a waste of a roster spot since he left New Jersey.

Lovell: There are so many players that can fit this distinction. I am going to have to give it to a player that I think used to be great: Derrick Fisher. I mean seriously, how does he still have a job at this point? The fact that he got a roster spot and Allen Iverson is retiring this year is insane to me.

Best Team:

Lovell: Is there anything the Brooklyn Nets don't have? Top five point guard. Second best back court in the NBA. The heart of the Celtics roster and the 3rd best center in the league. Don't even get me started on their bench...

Mark: The Miami Heat are still the best team in the league. And as long as you have LeBron James and even a half healthy Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh playing to half his potential, they'll remain the best regular season team.

Lovell: just because you have the best players doesn't mean you are the best team. The Nets bench could run circles around the Heats bench.

Mark: Never question the power of Jesus Shuttlesworth.

Lovell: I would never do such a thing. I will however, question the power of Greg Oden’s Duplo Blocks for knees. Oh and we should create a new drinking game: every time Michael Beasley does something stupid you take a shot…

Mark: Ha Ha. Very funny.

Lovell: Don’t get me wrong, I want to see the both of them do well, but history is not on their side.

Mark: Fair point. If Beasley couldn’t stay out of trouble in Phoenix and Minnesota, odds are being in Miami will end 100 times worst for him.

Most exciting team:

Lovell: Last year I would have said the Warriors... This year I still say the warriors! There is nothing like watching Steph Curry and Klay Thompson heat up from the three point line.

Mark: Say it with me now, Basketball fans. Golden. State. Warriors. When you have the two best shooting tandem in the league (Steph Curry and Klay Thompson) who can heat up at any moment, that's a recipe for an electric team. Not to mention Andre Iguodala's high flying dunks, Andrew Bogut blocking shots, and arguably the most rowdy arena in the league, was there ever any doubt?

'Most exciting doesn't mean best dressed. seriously, what the hell are they wearing?' Source: www.nba.si.com

Let Down Team:

Lovell: I think everyone is buying in on the Pistons. I have no faith in Josh Smith and Brandon Jennings being able to coexist. There are some serious rotation issues there as well. Who the heck plays when there is 5 minutes left in the game? Who takes the last shot?

Mark: Everyone is jumping on the Chicago Bulls bandwagon except me. Sure, Derrick Rose is back and healthy again, but that's where the buck stops offensively. Carlos Boozer is hit or miss, Noah will get you defense but he's not a twenty point a game scorer and neither is Deng. The loss of Nate Robinson will hurt them more than people think. They won't be as big a threat in the east as people think.

Lovell: So you think a team that is pretty much guaranteed a playoff spot will be a let down? I am not saying they will win the title, just that they will challenge the... ok, you know what I can't even finish that sentence. There is no way this team can challenge the Heat. I mean seriously, isn't this pretty much the same team that only won one game against the Heat in the conference finals a few years back?

Mark: Now that you mention it, let’s see…

Chicago Bulls 2013-14 roster: Carlos Boozer, Jimmy Butler, Luol Deng, Mike Dunleavy, Taj Gibson, Kirk Hinrich, Mike James, Nazr Mohammed, Erik Murphy, Joakim Noah, Derrick Rose, Tony Snell, Marquis Teague

Chicago Bulls 2011-12 roster: Omer Asik, Keith Bogans, Carlos Boozer, Ronnie Brewer, Rasual Butler, Luol Deng, Taj Gibson, James Johnson, Kyle Korver, John Lucas, Joakim Noah, Derrick Rose, Brian Scalabrine, Kurt Thomas, C.J. Watson

Mark: Yeah… The ’11-’12 team has the same problem the ’13-’14 team will have in the playoffs; Who is going to score besides Derrick Rose, and to a lesser degree, Carlos Boozer/Luol Deng?

Lovell: Exactly.

Mark: I also just read they may bring back Vladimir Radmanović… so there is that.

Lovell: Radmanović? Didn’t he die during the primer of the movie, “Red Heat”?

Mark: HA! No I think it was the end of the first “Die Hard”.

Lovell: Well you know if the Bulls really want to contended, they need to bring back Scal...

Mark: Yeah the "White Mamba" would most def put the Bulls over the top.

'The answer!' Source: www.MemesNBA.blogspot.com

Who's getting traded?

Mark: Danny Granger and Rudy Gay should probably start putting their homes on the market. I group them together because they're the same player. Toronto will more than likely be tanking this season and I don't know if Granger will like coming off the bench. Look for The Pacers to try and flip Granger for a point guard and Toronto to send Gay to a team that's missing another scorer for a run in the playoffs.

Lovell: Celtics fans are going to hate me for this one, but I think the obvious choice here is Rajon Rondo. You don't gut your team and leave a player like him standing. He will get flipped by the all-star break for a few expiring contracts, a washing machine and a bag of skittles.

Breakout star:

Mark: I'm going with Anthony Davis. He is going to show exactly why he was favored to be rookie of the year before the injuries. Good offensive skills and great defensive skills. Look at him to be a first defensive team and a third all NBA team. I considered going with Michael Beasley, but I have little faith that he can keep it together.

Lovell: I think Anthony Davis is going to play with a serious chip on his shoulder this year. Losing the Rookie of the year award to Damien Lilard, has to stick in his craw a bit. I think he goes into FU mode and has a monster year.

'Hehehehehehe, sorry, I just needed an excuse to use this pic.' Source: www.funmyjunk.com

Rookie of the year:

Lovell: My money is on Victor Oladipo. The Magic have nothing going on this year. If they are smart they will start him and see if he can build on his strong college performance.

Mark: I haven’t kept up with the NCAA this past year so I will defer to you on this one.

Lovell: I think Michael Carter-Williams should get an honorable mention as well. He is another rookie who will probably start on a bad team and be given every opportunity to succeed.

Comeback player:

Lovell: This one has to be Derrick Rose. Next question.

Mark: The obvious answer to comeback player is Derrick Rose. I'm going to go against the grain and say Russell Westbrook. He's the type of guy who always has a chip on his shoulder and is going to take his injury as a personal challenge to come back better than when he left.

Most overrated player:

Lovell: Dwight Howard has been the most overrated player in the NBA since he was drafted. Develop a post move, then come see me about a top five player ranking, Dwight.

Mark: Al Horford. For the life of me I don't know how he's made more than one all-star team and Josh Smith hasn’t made one. He's not a center, he's a power forward. And if he is a center, he's not that good at it. The fact that he's on every analyst top 25 is hilarious. He's maybe top 30.

Lovell: You will get no arguments from me on the Horford pick, but I don't see how you wouldn't say Howard over him. People talk about Howard as if he is the second coming of Wilt.

NBA champions:

Lovell: It pains me to say this, but it still is the Miami Heat’s title to lose. It will be tougher this year, with legitimate challengers in the east like the Nets, Pacers and Bulls, but I am not 100% convinced that any of those teams can beat the Heat in a seven game series

Mark: My heart wants to say The Indiana Pacers, but alas, my mind says the Heat. Going beyond my conspiracy theories, the great Ric Flair said it best: "To be the man, you gotta beat the man". Until a team shows me that they can find a way for Lebron James to not be a scoring machine who makes everyone around him better, the Heat are my favorites to win the title this year.

Lovell: Exactly. Some major things would have to happen to make the Heat fall out of the top spot in the league. A catastrophic injury to one of the big three or something like that.

'Will we see this again at the end of the season?' Source: www.cbssports.com