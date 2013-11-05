L.A. Laker Review. Week One and half

Laker fans, what could possibly be a long season could possibly be a really fun ride. What I thought would be the Lakers problem has turned into their biggest weapon. Scoring. Before the beginning of the season I took a good look at the Lakers' roster and couldn't figure out where their scoring would come from. I forgot that as much as I have no faith in Mike D'Antoni as a coach, he can certainly draw up way for his players to score. In a previous article (To Live and Die for the Lakers) I made fun of their lack of players that can score while Kobe was out. Beyond Pau Gasol and Nick Young I figured there was no one else. As of now, I was wrong. You've had a few surprise players up their scoring. Xavier Henry (14.3), Jodie Meeks (11.5) and Jordan Farmar (10) are all averaging more points than Nick Young (9.5). While this current season is still in it's infant stage, Nick Young shooting thirty-five percent from the field isn't going to cut it. It's almost as if he is trying too hard to make a name for himself or maybe he is just excited to play for his home town. Either way, these are problems that can fixed under D'Antoni. That's a big if. Nick Young has the potential to be a better scorer, but he is also in his eighth season and this isn't the organization that is going to wait around for him to develop.

Another problem is that Lakers aren't shooting much better from three(39.4 percent) than they are from two (41.1). Again, this is the D'Antoni system and how it's run. With young and athletic players, D'Antoni now has what he wants to run his offense like he did in Phoenix in Steve Nash's MVP years. The Lakers are running after they get the defensive rebound, but aren't finishing at the other end. This is a problem that will hopefull fix itself as the year goes on. They're players are athletic enough to run up and down the court and beat their opponents on the break. Especially the unconventional fastbreaks after defensive rebounds.

Who knew these guys could score?

Pau Gasol



Pau Gasol is doing as good as to be expected on the offensive end. Putting up 15.8 points a game and shooting forty percent from the field. I'm not concerned about his low field gaol percentage due to the fact that he is the only proven offensive threat on their team. This means that he is probably the focal point of opponent's practices. I am going to give you something else to be happy about. Gasol is getting you eleven rebounds a game and a block in less than thirty minutes a game. The two negatives that I have seen with Gasol is that he isn't even averaging one foul a game. This shows a lack of defensive aggression and effort. Also, his lack of minutes befuddles me. I blame both of the two points on coaching. If Dwight was still a Laker Gasol would still be coming off the bench instead of finding a way for them to play together (Which was the problem last year). D'Antoni likes fast, undersized centers. Gasol is neither, so he suffers. Until Kobe comes back, I think D'Antoni being stuck in his ways about Gasol is detrimental to the team. What is a possible solution? Trade him for a guy someone who fits the system. Maybe Carlos Boozer (Who is definitely more athletic than Gasol) or Jeff Green. As of now, Gasol is wasting away and being underplayed. I have to admire the fact that he's still playing and not complaining.

Ice water in veins knocking down clutch costless throws against The Hawks

Rebounding and hustling:

The good news is that despite the roster, the Lakers are one of the better rebounding teams in the league. This is a great sign. This shows effort amoung the players to do the little things. Rebounding isn't like scoring on any level. It's a tougher thing to do. What gets the rebound is effort and who wants the rebound more. Boxing out, keeping the position, and finally going to get it. This is a stat that the Lakers can build on. While their field goal percentage is pretty bad, they can hang their heads high knowing that they are winning the battle on the boards while even the better teams can't and don't do this.

Hustling and hard work don't make the stat line, but they win games