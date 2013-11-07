NBA Power Rankings - Week 2

It’s only been a handful of games, but the rankings have changed up and there’s a new sheriff in town.

Biggest Rise: Philadelphia 76ers (UP 16)

Biggest Drop: New York Knicks , Denver Nuggets (DOWN 12)

1) Indiana Pacers (4-0) - The big boys in Nap City are coming out with an attitude. Let’s see someone go into their paint and score points, Good Luck! They're averaging 11.25 blocks a game. Big Challenge comes up this Saturday when they head into Brooklyn. Let’s see how they handle Brook Lopez and Kevin Garnett down in the post.

2) Los Angeles Clippers (3-1) - The offensive juggernaut that is the Clippers are averaging 119 points per game. Chris Paul looks like Peyton Manning; he’s just throwing the ball all over the court to his playmakers. If you consider yourself a true basketball fan, then whatever you got planned this Thursday night, cancel it. This team is headed to Miami for a heavyweight bout, and there will be fireworks.

3) Miami Heat (3-2) - It is early but this team looks like their belly is full and the hunger isn’t there for a third title. Are they really showing lack of effort or are they just toying with us? They are the champs for a reason, and the impressive performance on Tuesday night in Toronto was a good familiar site to see.

4) Houston Rockets (4-1) - So far so good, but giving up 137 points in one game has to worry you a little.

5) San Antonio Spurs (3-1) - They look like the Spurs of old, if it’s not Tim Duncan one night, its Tony Parker. If it’s not Parker, it’s Manu Ginobili. Their depth is incredible.

6) Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) - Russell Westbrook defies the odds: instead of missing the first six weeks of the season, he only passes up on only two games. He played 33 minutes in his opening game and the fearless point guard is full steam ahead.

7) Golden State Warriors (3-1) - Fast start for the Warriors; the defense is showing holes, but the offense is patching it up. Three straight road games against the Timberwolves, Spurs and Grizzlies is a good test for these guys.

8) Minnesota Timberwolves (3-1) - If only Ricky Rubio didn’t fumble around with the ball in the last seconds in Cleveland and gave Kevin Love a good chance to win it. These T’Wolves would be undefeated. But nevertheless, they look good.

9) Dallas Mavericks (3-1) - Not many people expected to see Monta Ellis come out of the gate swinging, He single-handedly took out the Lakers, scoring 30 points on 79% shooting, and dished a game-high nine assists. This explosive guard is exactly what Dirk Nowitzki has been hoping for.

10) Brooklyn Nets (2-2) - They won their biggest home game of the year, beating the Heat in a nail bitter 101-100, but that’s no excuse to go on the road and get blown out by the Magic. Jason Kidd did get his he’s first career win the other night against the Jazz, so it’s something.

11) Chicago Bulls (1-2) - The lack of offensive threats is showing. If the Bulls upper brass expects Derrick Rose to lead them to a championship without help, they're dead wrong. Because this Bulls team has no chance of beating the Heat or Pacers in a best of seven.

12) Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) - Up and down start for the Grizzlies. Upcoming games against the Warriors and Pacers will show us what they're made of early on.

13) Portland Trail Blazers (2-2) - So they upset the Spurs one night, but get beaten down at home by the Rockets the other night. The plus side is Damian Lillard and LaMarcus Aldridge are playing very well together.

14) Philadelphia 76ers (3-1) - Las Vegas odds gave them an over/under on wins of only 16.5, can you believe that? We thought we’d be seeing slugs out on the court, but already they’ve outplayed and outhustled the defending champs and the Derrick Rose-led Bulls. Too much praise for the heavy underdogs? Will they keep it up? We'll be watching.

15) Detroit Pistons (2-2) - It’s a good start for the Pistons; they are 2-2 with a bunch of new guys. It’s going to take time to find that chemistry, but they're beginning to look more and more comfortable with each other.

16) Cleveland Cavaliers (2-2) - First overall pick Anthony Bennett has missed each of his first 15 shots from the field. Call it whatever you want, but that’s not a good sign.

17) Los Angeles Lakers (2-3) - Mike D’Antoni’s offense is in full effect without Kobe Bryant, and the no-name roster is showing up to play. Will someone step up and be the go to guy until Bryant returns? We'll wait and see.

18) Orlando Magic (2-2) - They started off the year tough in back to back road games, but once they landed in Orlando they’ve shown some energy. The schedule makers gave them some bad matchups early on, but if they can string together a winning streak, I like what I’m seeing.

19) New York Knicks (1-3) - If you’re a Knicks fan there is cause for concern. Carmelo Anthony played all but three minutes in Tuesday’s home loss to the Bobcats, while attempting a total of 28 shots. They must to find some balance on offense, because Anthony is good, but not that good.

20) Phoenix Suns (3-1) - Eric Bledsoe is averaging 23 points, and shooting 50% for the field. Most improved player of the year is looking like a strong possibility. He never even came close to these numbers in Los Angeles.

21) Atlanta Hawks (2-2) - The mediocre Hawks are the mediocre Hawks, nothing more, nothing less.

22) Toronto Raptors (2-2) - This is what we expect from the Raptors; win some, lose some. But, if they can reach their full potential, they can turn into the Raptors of the Vince Carter days. Will Rudy Gay please stand up?

23) New Orleans Pelicans (1-3) - Anthony Davis is already having breakout sophomore season, averaging 22 PTS, 12 RBS, and over 4 blocks a game, but lack of a bench presence is costing them early on.

24) Denver Nuggets (0-3) - Already the absence of George Karl is showing significantly. This team is one home loss away from tying their total amount from last year.

25) Milwaukee Bucks (1-2) - Well I can’t say I didn’t warn you. Their leading scorer so far is Zaza Pachulia with his 13 points per game. What more do you need to know?

26) Charlotte Bobcats (2-2) - Al Jefferson is already hurt, but lucky for them they drafted a viable replacement in Cody Zeller. But they're still the same old Bobcats.

27) Sacramento Kings (1-3) - They are showing they can hang around with better teams, but starting PG Greivis Vasquez needs to be more productive. Maybe an upcoming five game home stand will help the cause.

28) Washington Wizards (0-3) - Disappointing start for the Wizards, and the next four of five are on the road. They have to find their groove and fast.

29) Utah Jazz (0-4) - After a hard fought home opener against the Thunder, they seem to be sliding, losing their last two by double-digits. Their fourth quarter scoring is nowhere to be found.