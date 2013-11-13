What I've learned: Bizarro NBA

Ever heard the phrase "A person is most dangerous when they have nothing to lose"? This is something that should be considered in the NBA as well. The Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics, were both expected to be at the bottom of the pile in the NBA come the end of the season. Whether it was because of an injury to their star player(s) or because it was time to rebuild. I guess they didn't get the memo.

Scrappy teams are in:

The Suns are currently 5-2 with only losses to the Spurs by three points and the Thunder by seven. Losses that were probably predicted to be blowouts. That said, they're five wins were against the Pelicans twice (They're really calling themselves that. Guess it wasn't a bad joke), the winless Jazz, and the struggling Nuggets and a really good team up in Portland. This team could have easily just rolled over and played dead and taken the criticism as an excuse to phone in this season. Eric Bledsoe took this as an opportunity with this new season as a coming out party. A career seven point per game scorer is now putting up twenty a game and is shooting above fifty percent from the floor. In addition to Bledsoe, Goran Dragic's points and assists are up from his career average. They are already looking better than they did last year.

The Boston Celtics are the most decorated team in the NBA and are in a time of rebuilding on top of Rajon Rondo being out due to injury. What they have done this season is be extremely competitive. With the exception of a fourteen point lossto the Raptors, the Celtics have been competitive and hard working in every game they have played. With no Rondo the Celtics were projected to have issues moving the ball around and this hasn't been the case. They aren't a high assist team, but what they have been doing is getting the ball to the right matchups to score the ball. The most impressive thing they have done this year is beat the Heat. Not just because it was the Heat. It was a Miami Heat team at home after the Celtics just won in Orlando the night before. The games they have lost have been due to young players making silly mistakes and a first time NBA coach still finding himself in the league. While they may not win every game, trust me when I say they will compete and play hard every game. They currently sit on top of the Atlantic division at .500 on a four game win streak.

I am hoping I get to say this as much as possible this year. The Indiana Pacers are the number one team in the league. While I know they have two all stars in Roy Hibbert and Paul George, that doesn't make this team any less scrappy. Twenty-third in points (94.9 a game) and they haven't scored a hundred points all season. Normally that's a big problem. Except when you're number one in point allowed (84.5) and beating teams by ten a game, you're not going to have a problem. It's not like the Pacers can't score points. They just spend most of their time locking teams down on the defensive end that they don't have to put up a hundred points a game. This is a team that is priding their selves on hard work and defense. Especially Hibbert who's averaging four 4.4 blocks a game and is going for his first defensive player of the year trophy.

Expectations that are not being met:

The Miami Heat have not been playing like a team looking to three peat. After the loss to the Celtics on Sunday, Lebron James was visibly upset while Dwayne Wade was, well, smiling and laughing. Not a good sign. The Heat aren't having a losing season by their record, but they all don't seem to be on the same page. I don't know if it's the pressure of being a champion or if they just aren't hungry anymore. All I know is all is not right in Miami. If they don't get their act together, they could easily fins themselves in the third or fourth spot in the playoffs.

The New York Knicks were expected to challenge the Heat last season and possibly make their way to the finals. Now it's looking like they are gearing up for another first round knockout in the playoffs. That's if they even make it. Their team is loaded with inconsistent offensive talent, streaky shooters, with Tyson Chandler and Carmelo Anthony being the only two players who look like they want to go out and play every night. Unfortunately, Amare Staudamire is hurt and can't add much coming off the bench. Coach Woodson also can only do but so much with this team and he is a great coach. It's gotten so bad that the Garden chairman James Dolan announced that he's benching the Knicks dancers. I have no idea how this is going to help the team win or if this is a punishment for the Knicks players. This is just hurting the fans. From the players to the front office, this team is looking completely bad. Let's hope this doesn't turn into another no playoff streak for the Knicks.

Houston, you have a problem. The Rockets aren't the worst team in the league, but they are definitely underachieving. The addition of Dwight Howard was supposed to be the cure for what ails that team. Dwight was supposedly working with Hakeem the Dream during the offseason. All I see is the same Dwight Howard. The overrated "best center in the NBA". He's still rebounding off the charts as to be expected, but he isn't shooting his normal top five average and he isn't in the top five in blocks. Good news, it's still early and Dwight could prove me wrong and be the center everyone expects him to be. The bad news is, it's still early and Howard could pull another fit and decide he doesn't want to play in Houston either. I'd like to have more faith in him, but a tree in known by the fruit it bares. Best quote I heard about Dwight Howard came from Kenny "The Jet" Smith. "He is way too talented to be this average.".

Shining Stars:

1. Kevin Love:

He is back! Averaging twenty-six points and fifteen boards a game and has the Timberwolves sitting in the sixth spot in the west. If he can keep this up, he could possibly get his first MVP nod.

2. San Antonio Spurs:

Number two in League but number one in your heart. Like fine wine, they get better every year. Every time we say they're too old, they prove everyone wrong.

3. Russell Westbrook:

Back earlier than expected and all of a sudden, the Oklahoma City Thunder are looking like the contenders they were a couple of years ago. Even their bench stepped up after he came back.