Roller Coaster Lakers

Before I get into how the Lakers have been doing (Which is not good) I just want to give all you Laker fans some good news. Kobe Bryant actually practiced. No time Table on when he will be back, but this is peobably the best news of the season.

Week three of the NBA has ended and I have one thing to report. I have no clue what to make of the Lakers. In one moment you have them winning a hard fought game against the Atlanta Hawks, and the next minute they're losing to the Denver Nuggets by twelve. I knew going in that this was going to be an up and down season for them, but this is more than what I expected. I'm going to break down the two problems they have that can definitely be solved while Kobe is out.

The Curious Case of Pau Gasol:

I am prettty sure I have said this already, but Pau Gasol has all the skills to be a twenty point a game scorer in this league. Especially in a situation where your leading scorer is being sidelined with an injury. I was going to start blaming Mike D'Antoni for Pau not scoring, but at some point he has to get used to the system. Great players find a way to score in new systems. I say great because he was been a big part of the Lakers three trips to the finals and their two titles. You can't blame the coaching staff and the offensive system after playing in the system for a year. Only having two points in a game and shooting 1-10 is unacceptable. A debate could be made that he was being guarded by a stronger, younger, and more athletic Dwight Howard, but Dwight is not a lock down defender. While Gasol's rebounding numbers have been pretty steady so far, his offensive numbers have to improve.

Solution:

Pau gasol isn't an athletic center at all. Pau can post and he can shoot. Maybe picking and popping would be a good idea. Even pick and roll into a jumper or floater is an option in their offense.



More of this please *IMAGE SOURCE* "probasketballtalk.nbcsports.com"

DEFENSE! DEFENSE! DEFENSE!

There is no excuse for the Lakers to be a bad defensive team. I will give Steve Nash a pass in this catagory due to the fact that he is no spring chicken and the point guards in this league are just too athletic for him. That being said, the rest of their team has no excuse whatsoever. They have a ton of athletic and young players that should be defending a lot better than they are. The Lakers are currently are tied for the worst defensive team in the league. Let me say that one more time. They are tied for the worst defensive team in the league. If I'm being a bit harsh here it's because they are ranked in the top five in rebounding. Third to be exact. Rebounding isn't about athletecism, it's about effort. If they can put the effort in to rebound, they can play tough D for twenty-four seconds all game. What's also weird is they are also one of three teams averaging six or more blocks a game. So it comes down to them just being lazy defensively.

Solution:

It's simple. Actually play tough defense. If you're not going to have a twenty point a game guy (Jodie Meeks is their leading scorer at 13.2) you absolutely have to put the effort in to play tough defense. What they're doing now is not that. I don't expect this team to be a top five defensive team, but if they are going to be more than what they are, they are going to have to put forth the effort. The way they played againt the Clippers in game one is a prime example of what they can do when motivated. More of that is needed.

So they CAN play defense. *IMAGE SOURCE* "utsandiego.com"

Conclusion:

Short and sweet, it comes down to effort and the Lakers players aren't putting in that effort and the coaching staff aren't making the proper adjustments.

We've been seeing this face a lot from D'Antoni. Hopefully not for much longer. *IMAGE SOURCE* "bleacherreport.com"