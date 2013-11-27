What I've Learned: Brooklyn and Knicks and Jazz, oh my!

The Golden State Warriors:

As exciting a team as the Warriors are, the one thing that I've noticed about their roster is that they are complete. They have the recipe to be one of the best teams in the league. We already knew they could score. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are arguably the most dangerous duo behind the arc. Their biggest issue was Steph Curry on defense. He was a liability. Then boom! You sign Andre Iguodala. He takes care of guarding the better back court scorers and now you don't have to take out Curry at the end of the game. Andrew Bogut is healthy and you add Jermaine O'Neal and you now have a better shot blocking and rebounding. You add David Lee who is a walking double double and good inside scorer and you have all of your bases covered. That being said, they have a major issue. If one of their guys go down, they don't have many people to fill their shoes. When Curry went down before the Lakers game, I expected the Warriors to still get this win. Nope. Steph Curry not playing was a negative that the Lakers and other teams are going to capitalize on. Not only was there one less twenty plus scorer, but they missed his ball handling and passing when Iguodala was being pressed. If this team can stay one hundred percent healthy, then all is good in Golden State. But, if one guy goes down they're in trouble. Iguodala going down last week is going to hurt them more then people may think. Especially when you have The Mavericks and Monta Ellis, OKC and Westbrook, and Houston and James Harden on your schedule in the near future and no Iguodala to defend them.



The Good, the Bad, and the Knicks

The Knicks aren't as bad as their record would lead us to believe. This is a clear sign of how big a difference one player makes. The loss of Tyson Chandler was a really big deal. Without him in the paint blocking shots and getting rebounds a giant void was left on a team full of players who can't fill his shoes. What I do find interesting is how Melo has stepped up. He isn't just scoring. He's rebounding more and playing tougher defense. The effort he's shown on the court as of late is showing leadership qualities I didn't know he had. Andrea Bargnani is also playing better than expected. Which isn't saying much, but playing better nonetheless. Unfortunately, the Knicks can't close games. Melo works so hard in the first half that he doesn't have much left going into the second. He needs help bad. Iman has the ability to score, but isn't going to get you twenty a game. The same goes for Raymond Felton, Tim Hardaway jr., and J.R. Smith. Speaking of J.R. Smith, he is all but useless. He was expected to be a Ray Allen in his later years type of player. Get you some clutch threes, timely baskets, and possibly get you sixteen to nineteen a night. That's not happening. He's shooting way too much and missing way more than he makes. Thirty percent from the field, thirty percent from three, and fifty-five percent from the costless throw line. Let the fifty-five percent from the costless throw line sink in for a second. I really think the Knicks need to move J.R. Smith as soon as possible. He adds nothing to this team. Melo needs help BAD. He can't do it all himself.

Brooklyn Nets:

Hello, Brooklyn. How you doing? Where you going? Not to the playoffs. Saying they're not making the playoff this early and in the east is a stretch, but the Nets have looked absolutely horrible. I'm hoping they can turn it around, but it is not looking good. K.G. is showing his age, Joe Johnson is still proving that he was never worth over one hundred million (This still befuddles me), and a thirty-six year old Paul Pierce has been your most consistent player doing a little bit of everything. Taking a look at their team stats for the year, I'm wondering if it's not a coaching issue. Not saying Jason Kidd won't get better, but he jumped into this coaching job feet first with no coaching experience. There is a major difference between running a team on the court and running a team as a coach.Twenty-second in points, twentieth in rebounds, and twenty-fourth in assists. That said, Brook Lopez, Deron Williams, Andrei Kirilenko, and Jason Terry have been hurt most of the season. The good news is that when they get Lopez and Williams back, this will be a completely different team. My fear is that they are the equivalent of the 2003-2004 Lakers when they acquired Karl Malone and Gary Payton. Put together a monster team just to be let down. I'm sure they'll get it together eventually, but they need.

The Best:

The Heat is on:

The Miami Heat are back in business. I guess all it took was Lebron James being the leader he is and calling out his players. Not disrespecting them by any means. Just saying that he expects more and demands more from his teammates like he does himself. Playing much better defense as of now. The only concern here is that they had an easy schedule playing the Magic twice and the bucks once while on their six game winning streak. But, hey, you got to start somewhere.

The San Antonio Spurs:

Expect this to be a staple in this particular article. What more can you say other than they find a way to win games and more recently have been beating teams by twenty. Which is giving Gregg Popovich an opportunity to rest Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker in the fourth.



The Portland Trailblazers:

While I expected them to be good, I didn't expect them to be this good. They are currently in the top ten in the three major categories. Points (7th), assists (9th), and rebounds (8th). To top it off, they are tenth in opponents scoring. No one is going to mistake the Blazers of being a defensive juggernaut, nor will they be a high flying throw down type of team. What they have are two rising stars in LaMarcus Aldridge and Damian Lillard who can flat out ball and are making it hard to not have them both on the All Star roster in the west this year. The Rose Garden is also always loud and the crowd is amped. A good combination.



Paul George:

This guy has shown what it means to be an MVP and a team player. The MVP shouldn't go to the best player in the league. It isn't called the BP Award (Best Player Award). It should go to the most valuable player. Paul George is that. Without him, the Pacers don't make the playoffs. Especially with Danny Granger being injured and not injured then injured again. He plays tough defense night in and nigh out, doesn't force his offense, and doesn't have to fill the stat sheet to be one of the most important people in a game. Beyond being one of the main reasons the Pacers bare tied with San Antonio for the best record in the league at 12-1, he has the numbers to back up the debate for MVP consideration. Twenty-four points, three assists, six rebounds, and close to two steals a game. If he keeps up this pace (Which I think he will), Expect to see George on the All NBA First Team, one of the All Defensive teams, and an MVP candidate.

The Worst:

Utah Jazz:

The Utah Jazz are absolutely horrible. I don't advocate losing on purpose, but I really hope they are tanking this season. Because if they're trying to win games then they need a complete overhaul. They even made a young fan cry. Not even the Bobcats have done that. The one bright spot is Gordon Hayward. His points and assists are up and his turnovers are down. I guess that's something.

Sacramento Kings:



They may have more wins than the Utah Jazz, but they are completely irrelevant unless you're in the Sacramento area. I'm a fan of Cousins' potential, but he's has to actually reach his potential and be a leader on this team. Time to grow up. If not, we are looking a Dwight Howard version 2.0. A guy who can rule the NBA and doesn't know how to man up and show reach their potential.



The Houston Rockets:

Until James Harden actually plays defense, I refuse to call him a top ten player. Dwight Howard is still not hitting costless throws or showing off his new post moves. And for the love of Odin, trade Omer Asik already.