The Laker Report: December 4th 2013 - More injuries as Kobe makes his return

A little over a week removed from Kobe Bryant signing his two year extension and a little over two weeks since he's returned to practice, the Lakers take a blow with an injury to Jordan Farmar that can have him sidelined for about four weeks. This strikes a major blow to the Lakers. As it is, they are playing without starting point guard Steve Nash who has only played six games so far this season. This leaves the Lakers with Steve Blake to play more minutes at point guard and call up one of D-League power forawrd Ryan Kelly to fill the roster. The Lakers have been on a role winning six out of their last ten games and taking advantage of a fairly weak schedule playing and beating the struggling Nets, Kings, Pelicans, and Pistons (twice). To top off Farmar being out, Pau Gasol suffered a sprained ankle in a game against the Trailblazers, but thankfully won't be out. The Lakers cannot afford anymore set backs.

There is some good news. Kobe could potentially return as early as December 6th. Will he come right out and end the game with thirty points and dish out nine assists? Highly doubtful. Kobe coming back isn't just about his numbers. It's about the competetive aura he has. It's infectious to players who wan to win. Kobe coming in will motivate his team to play harder vocally and by his actions on the court. Also, coming back in record time has already had them winning. I'm sure having him in practice has brung a lot of smilesw and sighs of relief. Nick Young has finally stepped his game up a little and being on the floor with the Black Mamba will take away some of the added pressure he has to score. The only downfall I see with Kobe coming back so early is the wonder of whether or not he came back too early. Did he rush back because of his love for the game and has his injuried completely healed. The scariest question for Laker fans will be "Will he be as good as he was". I truly believe Kobe wil be fine. He goes to the best doctors money can buy and no doctor is going to give the o.k. to play if he wasn't ready. No one wants to take blame for him further hurting himself again when it could have been avoided.

Good sign that he's practicing and it's full contact. *IMAGE SOURCE8 "insidesocal.com"

With the exception of the thrashing that the Lakers took from the Nuggets, the Lakers are staying in the games and avoiding getting blownout. This is important to the teams morale. A bunch of young guys start getting beat by double digits game in and game out and you have a very distraught team in the beginning of the NBA season. I have to give credit where credit is due. Mike D'Antoni is doing what he does best. He's got them scoring. While they're 14th in points per game, considering that they're three leading scorers are Pau Gasol, Nick Young, and Jodie Meeks, I think they're making lemonade out of those extremely sour lemons. With the Kings, Raptors, a Marc Gasol-less Mephis Grizzlies, a struggling Minnasota, and Suns (twice) the Lakers could finally get over five hundred. I never thought I'd say this sentence, but the fate of the Lakers rests in the hands of Steve Blake and Nick Young until Kobe and Pau can get back on the floor together.