Why the Faithful NBA Fans are leaving

Over the course of the last five or ten years the NBA has transformed itself from just a game to a world wide sensation. While it may not be as popular as soccer and the NBA Finals don't bring in as much money as the Super Bowl, NBA players and teams are becoming household names more and more as time goes on. Now, I don't just mean the LeBron James and Michael Jordans of the league. John Wall is doing Best Buy commercials, Rajon Rondo has interned for GQ, and Jeremy Lin was a New York sensation a few years ago. Just a few examples of how the league has had a major jump from just selling jerseys and sneakers to players branching out into more than just athletes. Unfortunately, while there are more fans being brought in, a lot of the long time and die hard fans are becoming more and more annoyed with what the NBA has become. The NBA has become something I barely recognize anymore. I'm not saying I don't enjoy looking, I just don't quite understand some of the things that are going on.

(Don't) Blow the Whistle:

I'm going to start this off with my least favorite thing about the NBA. Referees who love to call any and everything and make the game about them rather than the players. The thing that separates basketball from a lot of the sports of today is the athleticism of today's players. They're fast. They're strong. They can jump over and through people. When you have a high paced game with a lot of intense blocks and dunks it's so much fun to look. It's even better when you have a team making a comeback from a seemingly insurmountable deficit. Then the referee blows the whistle. "Foul on number 7 John Smith". A ticky tack fouls that didn't need to be called and has stopped the flow of the game and ruined the teams chances of coming back or keeping their momentum. I can get over that. A violation is a violation.

The one thing I can't get over is this new thing that the officials feel the need to replay every call. End of the quarter look back? Sure. Definitely do that. In between the quarters during the commercial break when there's no action. End of the game call within a minute or less. Completely understand. First quarter and you can't decide which player did what and you made a gut decision? Ridiculous. There was a time before technology and instant replay when referees made calls and stuck by their decision. They couldn't make a call and take over a minute and waste time to review a call. This drags the game literally to a halt and isn't fun for the fans, players, and especially the announcers. Guys like Steve Kerr and Reggie Miller have voiced their frustration on this topic. Kerr even started timing them. Sometimes it feels like these refs are looking for a chance to be I the spotlight. They want to know that their name was said by the commentating team. Whatever the reason, it needs to stop. The game is for the players to play and the fans to look action. Not two minutes of reviews and violations every third play.

By all means, lets just waste time. *IMAGE SOURCE* "probasketballtalk.nbcsports.com

For the Love of the Game?

News flash. Not all athletes play for a title or to be the best at what they do. Shocking, I know. Most of today's players are looking out for one thing and one thing only. Their selves. I'm not saying that a player shouldn't look out their own interest. I'm saying that it's ok to take a pay on the chance that you could possibly get another player to help your team win. Especially in a day and age where the money can be made up in appearances and endorsements. Players will say that they are signing or resigning to help make the team better, but how can a team get better if the team can't afford any more help.

Two good examples of this are Amare Stoudemire and Joe Johnson. Stoudemire signed with the Knicks for one $100 million over five years while Rashard Lewis's contract was six years for $118 million for over six years. While no one could predict that Stoudemire wouldn't play much after he signed, but he has hasn't been the mosr consistant player when it comes to games played, in his twleve year carrer, he's only played over seventy games six times. At one point Rashard Lewis was making more than former MVP and consistant NBA All Star Kevin Garnett and finals mvp Tim Duncan. Let that sit in for a second. Rashard Lewis was making more than two of the five best power forwards to play the game.

The players can't take all the blame for this. If an owner is going to spend the money, the player isn't going to turn it down. You'd hope that the front office would have a plan in action, but they usually don't. If you sign Lewis for $118 million, a player who possibly would have signed now won't because there's no money for them to sign with the team. Owners want to fill seats so they sign popular players and players want money (I wouldn't exactly call Reshard Lewis popular then). The combination of the two isn't healthy for the league and what you get are horrible teams with over paid stars. Rashard Lewis went on to underachieve in Orlando never averaging more than 18 points and 5 rebounds. Orlando went on to trade him to the Washington Wizards just to get him out of Orlando.

The second part of the issue is the loyalty to a team. Leaving a team that obviously has no plan or idea what they're doing (Milaukee Bucks, Charlotte Bobcats, etc) or leaving because it's what's best for your family makes sense. That's not why players are leaving teams. Beyond the money, they're leaving because they can join a "super team". The Miami Heat's "Three Kings" are a perfect example. Players colluding with each other isn't technically against NBA regulations. It's when the teams' front office gets involved that it goes against the rules. The Heat did a good job clearing up the necessary cap space to sign Chris Bosh, Lebron James, and keep Dwayne Wade. So I can't knock them for doing this. I even think it's admirable that they took a pay cut to come together. My issue is it is goig to affect their legacy. More so Lebron becasue it will be questioned on whether or not he could have won a title without Wade and Bosh. What is going to happen now are players are going to get together on the off season and work out a way to create their own super team. The fans of the less popular or climately challenged teams will suffer this way. The problem with 90% of east coast teams is that they're in a cold climate and don't have much of a night life. Places like New York and Brooklyn are cold but are in a Mecca of entertainment, night life, etc. Miami has temperature, famous people, and women. Places like Milwaukee Detroit and Philly aren't going to attract costless agents until they are older and want to play somewhere with history. This is why vets usually end up in Boston towards the end of their career. The west coast has a little of everything. Even if a player went to Memphis they'd at least have a decent temperature year round and a night life. The end result is the east stays weak from not being a championship caliber conference and the west will keep getting stronger.

I

t's gotten so bad Bucks fans started a website to keep them in Milwaukee before the season is even close to being over. *IMAGE SOURCE* "saveourbucks.com"

Thankfully, teams like Indiana and Chicago have a good front office. They do a good job of keeping their teams together despite what the city may or may not have. Indiana seems to have adopted the San Antonio Spurs methond of drafting picking up players like Danny Granger, Paul George, and Roy Hibbert. Sleepers in the draft who turn out to be great players. Granger and George are former most improved players and Hibbert is one of the two best defensive centers in the league. In Chicago, Rose has Bulls fans excited about basketball again. Even when he went down two seasons ago and even with his recent season ending injury, the Bulls remain competetive and look like they are going to keep playing hard with the pieces that they have. These two teams will attract a few costless agents and will keep them relevant. Unfortunately, you won't hear of players signing to Milwaukee or Toronto in the off season. Milwaukee isn't a basketbal town anymore and in Toronto you're paying taxes twice. You pay Uncle Sam as well as the queen. So why would a player go play in either place? It's hard to draw the line on who's fault it is. One conclusion that I have come to is that maybe the players are getting paid too much and not enough is being done to keep all 30 teams relevant.

Conclusion:

The game I love is changing and I am not sure for the best. Some of the players are selfish beyong all belief, the owners are greedy and or incompetant, and the rules have become stricter not allowing the players to play. Thankfully every couple of years a player like Tim Duncan comes around and gives me hope that there are still players who do play for the love of the game and not for the love of money. But if we lose the NBA, there's always Baseketball.

*IMAGE SOURCE* "baseketballthemovie.blogspot.com"