NBA Round Up: The good, the bad, and the Celtics

The Boston Celtics:

The Atlantic Division leading Boston Celtics. Ok, that isn't saying much, but it's something. With the execption of a couple of losses to The Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves (which was avenged in a close game with some tough defense on Kevin Love December 16th), the Celtics have been competetive and fun to look all season so far. Jordan Crawford has gone from a shooting guard who loved to chuck up shots into a the Celtics starting point guard leading the team in assists at five and a half a game and averaging 6.8 over the course of the last five games.

Crawford's points going up isn't a big deal. We know he can score. What is a big deal is that his shooting percentage has gone up from forty percent to forty-four percent and his three point percentage has gone up from thirty-one percent to thirty-seven percent. Crawford's play has gotten him league recogition. Crawford was recently awarded Eastern conference player of the week. In a conference with LeBron James, Paul George, and Roy Hibbert, that is a major accomplishment for him.

Something else to look forward to is Jeff Green. Green is also having a career year in points (Career 13.8 points a game currently averaging 16.9) and three point percentage (Career 35% currently shooting 41%). As a die hard Celtics fan, it is extremely frustrating looking him play at times. He has all the skills to be a consistent twenty plus a game scorer and doesn't put the pieces together. He can shoot from the three, he can post a bit, he's faster than most power forwards, stronger than a lot of small forwards, and is easily one of the most athletic guys in the league. The one thing that every fan will love is when he makes his way to the lane, because at any point his dunks can be a top ten play on every sport's station.

He can do this to anyone.

Lastly, the emergence of Jared Sullinger has been a pleasant surprise. While he won't make ESPN's top ten plays, he also won't be constant offender on Shaqtin a fool. Sullinger has been averaging 17 points, 6.8 rebounds, and is shooting 90% from the costless throw line in the last five games. Sullinger can stretch the floor out from midrange to the three point line to keep big men out of the paint and can use his big lower body to keep big guys from getting rebounds. Sullinger's problem is he is still young and dumb (for example, his off the court problems in the summer) and at times doesn't play defense and could afford to lose a few pounds. All problems that can rectified with experience. Let's just hope he doesn't Antoine Walker it and fall in love with the three.

The Numbers:

The Celtics are currently fifth in points allowed (95.8) and tenth in opponents field goal percentage (Allowing only 44%). The Celtics are playing Celtic basketball. Unfortunately, they're 22nd in rebounding and opponants rebounding.

The Portland Trailblazers:

The question asked at the beginning of the month was "Are the Blazers for real?". As of now, yes. Yes they are. While unfortunately, I can't catch every game, I have loved what I have seen. First off, let's look at their leader LaMarcus Aldridge. Putting up 23 points and ten rebounds is great, but what's impressive is looking him step up when his team needs him. In the Blazers last game against the Rockets, Aldridge missed his first five shots and was 1-for-8 from the field to start the game. Aldridge kept shooting and made 11 of his last 14 attempts. To top it off, he finished with 25 rebounds against a great rebounder in Dwight Howard. no easy feat. Portland went on to win the game 111-104. For the month of December, Aldridge has been averaging 13 rebounds and 26 points. This isn't a guy who's going to jump over you to throw down a dunk. What he will do is abuse you from midrange, the post, and hustling on the offensive boards.

Fellow VAVEL writer Lovell Porter said it best "He's a young Tim Duncan"

Every team that is a championship contender has a great supporting cast. For the Blazers, it's Robin Lopez.. Lopez was a steal for Portland. Aldridge can now consistently play the power forward position and not exert so much energy defending the Howards, Tim Duncans, and Roy Hibberts of the league. They may have to guard Aldridge, but the defensive assignment goes to Lopez. Lopez is a dirty work player who getting eight rebounds and a block and a half every game. This leads to Portland being the fifth best rebounding team in the league. A critical stat to any serious championship contender. Not only do the numbers show it, but it's the stuff that show up on the stat sheet that make him critical part of this team. Pushing centers out of their sweet spot on the post, making shot s harder, and taking charges. He's the garbage man of The Trailblazers and every team needs a guy like that if they are going to seriously contend for a title. The Mavericks had Tyson Chandler when they won in 2011, The Spurs have Kawhi Leonard and Boris Diaw, and the Pacers have David West. The Blazers have Robin Lopez.

The Numbers:

First in points per game, fifth in rebounding, fourth in assists and in points differential. The one thing that conserns me is that they are 24th in points allowed. Can't let people score in the playoffs. Especially against OKC and San Antonio.



Los Angeles Lakers:

Kobe's highly anticipated return started with him being introduced like Darth Vader to the Star Wars "Imperial March" theme and ended with the Lakers getting beat like storm troopers on Endor by Ewoks (Google it). A lot of us (me included) thought Kobe would come back and put up twenty plus points and look like Kobe had never left. Forgetting that there are eleven other players on the team that have gone through training camp, preseason, and nineteen regular season games together. Kobe played as good as to be expected coming back from an Achilles injury at his age. One thing I can say is that Kobe looks like he wants to pass more and isn't forcing too many shots. Considering the Lakers currently have no point guards ( Steve Nash, Jordan Farmar, and Steve Blake all out with injuries), Kobe came back right on time. Kobe can handle the ball and distribute it good enough until help returns. Kobe on the court usually makes the Lakers a title contender. I don't see that happening with this team on any level. One thing I will say, I've learned to never doubt a determined Black Mamba.

No Laker season is complete without some type of drama. This year's drama involves Pau Gasol and coach Mike D'Antoni, Pau Gasol and trade rumors, and Pau Gasol and his inconsistent play. One game we get the Gasol of old who's working off screen and rolls, rebounding, and hitting open midrange jumpers. Some games he doesn't even look like he wants to be out there at all. He tells the media he wants to "Bang in the post" when that has never been his game. Another time he's blaming D'Antoni's system when he's had over a year to find ways to work in it. I think it's time for Gasol and the Lakers to part ways. I'm not sure who would be willing to take him at this point. But I don't see anything wrong with trading Carlos Boozer for Pau Gasol straight up.

The Numbers :

The good news for Laker fans is that they are 14th in points per game and 7th in assists. Bad new is they are 29th in points allowed 16th in rebounding

The Good:

He even rebounds.

LeBron James

Right now LeBron is playing like an MVP as he always does. He's leading his team in points (25.3), assists (6.5), and rebounds (6.8). To top it all of he's shooting 59% from the field, over 40% from three, and 77% from the costless throw line. He also throws in a steal a game just for good measure.

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Winners of nine out of their last ten games including a blowout of the Pacers in OKC (where they remain undefeated) and beating the Nuggets in Denver. Third in points per game, number one in rebounding, and number two in opponents field goals.

Tim Duncan:

Someone tell this man he's not supposed to be playing this good at his age. Slow and steady wins the race and Timmy D still has it. Even hit a game winner and had a twenty-three point twenty-one rebound game (One of the oldest to score twenty points and grab twenty rebounds in a game).

Ryan Anderson:

Since coming back from injury, Anderson is having a career year in points (21 a game), costless throw percentage, and three point percentage. The duo of him and Anthony Davis is going to be exremely dangeous.

Cash money.

The Bad:

The Miami Heat:

The worst rebounding team in the league. LeBron is leading your team in rebounding when you have Chris Bosh on your team. This isn't going to cut it. They are also still very soft defensively in the paint.

John Wall:

I continue to hope he can become a better point guard and he continues to let me down. The turnovers have to go down and his field goal percentage has to go up. I love the confidense he has in saying he's the best point guard in the NBA, but he has to actually prove it.

J.R. Smith:

Taking one field goal in a game because your coach criticized your shooting is childish and detrimental to your team and it's success. Trade him before it's too late.

No comment needed