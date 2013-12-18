NBA Round Up: The good, the bad, and the Celtics

The Boston Celtics:
He can do this to anyone. *IMAGE SOURCE* "dayandadream.com"
Lastly, the emergence of Jared Sullinger has been a pleasant surprise. While he won't make ESPN's top ten plays, he also won't be constant offender on Shaqtin a fool. Sullinger has been averaging 17 points, 6.8 rebounds, and is shooting 90% from the costless throw line in the last five games. Sullinger can stretch the floor out from midrange to the three point line to keep big men out of the paint and can use his big lower body to keep big guys from getting rebounds. Sullinger's problem is he is still young and dumb (for example, his off the court problems in the summer) and at times doesn't play defense and could afford to lose a few pounds. All problems that can rectified with experience. Let's just hope he doesn't Antoine Walker it and fall in love with the three.
The Numbers:
The Celtics are currently fifth in points allowed (95.8) and tenth in opponents field goal percentage (Allowing only 44%). The Celtics are playing Celtic basketball. Unfortunately, they're 22nd in rebounding and opponants rebounding.
The Portland Trailblazers:
Fellow VAVEL writer Lovell Porter said it best "He's a young Tim Duncan" *IMAGE SOURCE* "gothicginobili.com"
Every team that is a championship contender has a great supporting cast. For the Blazers, it's Robin Lopez.. Lopez was a steal for Portland. Aldridge can now consistently play the power forward position and not exert so much energy defending the Howards, Tim Duncans, and Roy Hibberts of the league. They may have to guard Aldridge, but the defensive assignment goes to Lopez. Lopez is a dirty work player who getting eight rebounds and a block and a half every game. This leads to Portland being the fifth best rebounding team in the league. A critical stat to any serious championship contender. Not only do the numbers show it, but it's the stuff that show up on the stat sheet that make him critical part of this team. Pushing centers out of their sweet spot on the post, making shot s harder, and taking charges. He's the garbage man of The Trailblazers and every team needs a guy like that if they are going to seriously contend for a title. The Mavericks had Tyson Chandler when they won in 2011, The Spurs have Kawhi Leonard and Boris Diaw, and the Pacers have David West. The Blazers have Robin Lopez.
The Numbers:
First in points per game, fifth in rebounding, fourth in assists and in points differential. The one thing that conserns me is that they are 24th in points allowed. Can't let people score in the playoffs. Especially against OKC and San Antonio.
Los Angeles Lakers:
The Numbers:
The good news for Laker fans is that they are 14th in points per game and 7th in assists. Bad new is they are 29th in points allowed 16th in rebounding
The Good:
He even rebounds. *IMAGE SOURCE* "blogs.sun-sentinel.com"
LeBron James
Right now LeBron is playing like an MVP as he always does. He's leading his team in points (25.3), assists (6.5), and rebounds (6.8). To top it all of he's shooting 59% from the field, over 40% from three, and 77% from the costless throw line. He also throws in a steal a game just for good measure.
Oklahoma City Thunder:
Winners of nine out of their last ten games including a blowout of the Pacers in OKC (where they remain undefeated) and beating the Nuggets in Denver. Third in points per game, number one in rebounding, and number two in opponents field goals.
Tim Duncan:
Someone tell this man he's not supposed to be playing this good at his age. Slow and steady wins the race and Timmy D still has it. Even hit a game winner and had a twenty-three point twenty-one rebound game (One of the oldest to score twenty points and grab twenty rebounds in a game).
Ryan Anderson:
Since coming back from injury, Anderson is having a career year in points (21 a game), costless throw percentage, and three point percentage. The duo of him and Anthony Davis is going to be exremely dangeous.
Cash money. *IMAGE SOURCE* "nba.com"
The Bad:
The worst rebounding team in the league. LeBron is leading your team in rebounding when you have Chris Bosh on your team. This isn't going to cut it. They are also still very soft defensively in the paint.
John Wall:
I continue to hope he can become a better point guard and he continues to let me down. The turnovers have to go down and his field goal percentage has to go up. I love the confidense he has in saying he's the best point guard in the NBA, but he has to actually prove it.
J.R. Smith:
Taking one field goal in a game because your coach criticized your shooting is childish and detrimental to your team and it's success. Trade him before it's too late.
No comment needed *IMAGE SOURCE* "dimemag.com"